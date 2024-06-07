Isabelle Fellows leads J/70 Corinthian World Championship

After the second day of the Championship series for the J/70 Corinthian World Championship, racing in Gold and Silver fleets, Britain’s Isabelle Fellows takes the overall lead.



Fellows leads the gold fleet after nine races with 20 pts, second is Tõnu Toniste of Estonia with 27 pts and third Pär Svardson of Sweden on 28 pts.

In fourth is Juan Calvo Boronat (ESP), fifth Fernando Borja of Germany and sixth Douglas Rastello of the USA.

Overnight gold leader Flavio Andrade (BRA) drops ninth.

Other British competitors in the 55 strong gold fleet:

7th GBR 974 Phil Taylor, 23rd GBR 1572 Charles Thompson, 31st GBR 937 Ian Poynton, 39th GBR 1384 Patrick Liardet and 40th GBR 1206 David McLeman.

Leading the silver fleet is Renato Faria of Brazil.

The event is taking place at the Royal Danish Yacht Club in Denmark with 109 boats from 14 nations.

2024 J/70 Corinthian World Championship (105 entries)



1st GBR 1452 Isabelle FELLOWS – – -16 9 5 2 14 1 3 14 3 – – 20 pts

2nd EST 1796 Tõnu TÕNISTE – – 2 2 28 3 5 -56 10 12 5 – – 27 pts

3rd SWE 1563 Pär SVÄRDSON – – 8 3 10 -21 4 16 4 20 4 – – 28 pts

4th ESP 1122 Juan CALVO BORONAT – – 15 -27 18 11 9 10 5 8 17 – – 30 pts

5th GER 726 Fernando BORJA – – 4 17 -23 18 7 22 8 1 22 – – 31 pts

6th USA 1047 Douglas RASTELLO – – 7 4 11 4 7 -56 24 2 9 – – 35 pts

7th GBR 974 Phil TAYLOR – – 13 12 -16 14 4 1 20 4 12 – – 36 pts

8th DEN 1715 Henrik JENSEN – – 3 -15 8 5 10 14 7 16 14 – – 37 pts

9th BRA 642 Flavio ANDRADE – – 27 14 11 30 11 -39 1 29 11 – – 41 pts

10th NOR 645 Børre HEKK PAULSEN – – 11 2 1 9 -21 20 19 13 10 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .