300 Finns head to idyllic Tuscany beach for their 2024 World Masters at the Puntala Camp & Resort beside the Tyrrhenian Sea sea, 13 years after it was last held there.



The Finn Masters do favour spectacular venues and this year is no exception. A pine forest alongside a long sandy beach, with the majority of the fleet staying in cabins or mobile homes under the shady trees.

It is the last of the events held over from the pandemic cancellations after being originally scheduled to be held in 2021.

The Finn Class is very much back on track.

While there are no records being set this year, with 310 entries from 30 nations it is the largest Finn event post-pandemic, also in fact since 2018, which is an encouraging trend given the turmoil in the world and the world Finn sailing over the past six years.

Consistency is going to be the key element, with the huge fleet racing in four random groups each day.

The unique masters format includes eight races with the groups decided by bespoke random selection software each and every day, while also ensuring that there can be no ties at end of the week.

Ultimately the points fall there they fall with no final series.

It is as hot on land as the competition will be on the water.

The social and community part of the class is a vital ingredient of the Finn Masters events. It is a festival of all Finn shaped things.

Within the huge fleet there are also age specific categories, with the Grand Masters, Great Grand Masters, Legends and Super Legends. There are six Super Legends taking part, all over 80 years old, an aspiration for everyone else here.

Equipment inspection and registration run from Friday to Sunday 7-9 June. Racing runs from Monday to Friday 10-14 June with a practice race scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

(Robert Deaves)