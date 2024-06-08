New York Vendée – Charlie Dalin heading for Sunday finish

Runaway race leader, Charlie Dalin, skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance should cross the finish line between 01:00hrs local time and 05:00hrs Sunday.

The podium battle continues with Boris Herrmann (Malizia SeaExplorer) in second, making 22-23 knots at the latitude of the southern tip of Ireland while third and fourth Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL) and Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) in the South are still close, Beyou have a small boatspeed advantage upwind.

For Dalin it will be his first solo Transat win. He won the 2021 Transat Jacques Vabre westwards with Yann Eliès.

He will surely soon add the New York Vendée title to his long list of successes, legend will soon recall how he and Herrmann – the two most regular race leaders to that point – were the only two skipper to break through and away from the low pressure trough to build their big leads.