New York Vendée – Emphatic solo race victory for Charlie Dalin

French skipper Charlie Dalin completed an emphatic victory on the 3200 nm New York Vendee Les Sables d’Olonne solo race across the North Atlantic.

Dalin led the 28 boat IMOCA fleet since last Monday morning, and finished Sunday night (8 June) holding a margin of over 300 miles over second place Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) of Germany.

The skipper of the Verdier designed IMOCA Macif Santé Prevoyance broke the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne on the French Atlantic coast at 23:44:30 hrs local time France (21:44:30hrs UTC) on a beautiful mellow early summer night.

His elapsed time for the course is 10d 03h 44min 30s since leaving the start line – set some 90 miles offshore of New York – on Wednesday 29 May.

Between last Sunday and Monday Germany’s Herrmann and winner Dalin were the only two solo skippers to break through a problematic low pressure trough.

As soon as they emerged into the brisk southerly breezes on the other side they built a lead which simply grew and grew whilst all their rivals were left languishing in the mixed up air, unable to pass the weather hurdle which was effectively moving east with them.

Vendee New York Ranking Day 10 – – 9 June 2024

