154 competitors at Hayling for Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting

154 competitors took part in the Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting this weekend at Hayling Island SC.

Winner of the 81 strong Main Fleet was Charlie Holland of the host club, who won the two final races to finish with 17 pts.

Second was Jonny Rogers of Royal Lymington YC with 24 pts, and third Callum Marshall BSC with 32 pts.

First female Isla Hutchinson RLymYC in 7th place overall, and first U13 Fraser Hakes PYC placing 8th overall.

Winner of the Regatta Fleet was Theo Fox ESC with 15 pts, second Charlotte Davis PYC with 21 pts and third Felix Palmer Ward HISC on 22pts.

Winner of the Coached Regatta Fleet was Peter Tyrrell HISC with 8 pts, scond Jaydene Cooper HISC with 22pts and third Archie Dowling RLYC on 26 pts.

Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting 8 & 9 June 2024:



Main Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (81 entries)

1st Charlie Holland HISC – – 1 6 -19 6 2 1 1 – – 17 pts

2nd Jonny Rogers RLymYC – – 2 3 15 1 1 2 (BFD) – – 24 pts

3rd Callum Marshall BSC – – 5 9 2 3 9 4 -11 – – 32 pts

4th Finn Ramus HISC – – 8 4 -9 4 4 8 5 – – 33 pts

5th Hector Davies RLymYC – – 3 1 -28 5 8 18 2 – – 37 pts

6th Patrick Di Salle GSC – – 10 5 1 2 12 -44 7 – – 37 pts

7th Isla Hutchinson RLymYC – F – – 13 7 7 7 5 (BFD) 4 – – 43 pts

8th Fraser Hakes PYC U13 – – -43 11 4 8 3 6 12 – – 44 pts

9th Arthur Baker RLYC U13 – – 14 2 13 11 7 (BFD) 3 – – 50 pts

10th Sean Di Salle GSC U13 – – 6 18 6 17 -20 3 10 – – 60 pts

Regatta Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (39 entries)

1st Theo Fox ESC U11 – – 1 3 1 3 1 2 4 -6 – – 15 pts

2nd Charlotte Davis PYC U11 F – – 4 7 2 -8 3 1 2 2 – – 21 pts

3rd Felix Palmer Ward HISC U11 – – 3 1 6 2 -10 4 5 1 – – 22 pts

4th Henry Finch RLymYC – – 2 -5 5 5 2 3 1 4 – – 22 pts

5th Emily Tyrrell HISC F – – 5 6 9 11 6 11 -16 3 – – 51 pts

6th Kit McCarthy PYC U11 – – 11 9 4 6 -23 7 6 8 – – 51 pts

7th Cameron Ritchie ASYC U11 – – 12 12 3 13 -14 6 3 12 – – 61 pts

8th Finn Simmons LTSC U11 – – 7 4 -17 7 11 10 8 14 – – 61 pts

9th Robbie Judson HISC U11 – – 6 11 15 4 -19 13 9 10 – – 68 pts

10th Luke Moore HISC – – 10 8 7 15 7 8 15 -25 – – 70 pts

Coached Regatta Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (34 entries)

1st Peter Tyrrell HISC – – 1 2 1 1 2 1 (DNC) – – 8 pts

2nd Jaydene Cooper HISC F – – 3 5 2 6 -7 4 2 – – 22 pts

3rd Archie Dowling RLYC U10 – – 2 -14 5 7 1 5 6 – – 26 pts

4th Jack Wood HISC – – 4 3 6 5 11 -12 4 – – 33 pts

5th Riva Alvarado HISC F – – 7 1 10 3 -14 7 8 – – 36 pts

6th Benji Foster HISC – – 5 13 12 2 -16 6 1 – – 39 pts

7th Evelyn Rogerson HISC U10 F – – -11 8 3 9 9 10 9 – – 48 pts

8th Maxwell McCafferty LTSC – – 9 4 7 14 -24 8 7 – – 49 pts

9th Barnaby Kemp ASC – – 19 7 13 -21 6 2 15 – – 62 pts

10th Clemency Renard HOL U10 F – – 17 9 9 4 3 22 (DNC) – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .