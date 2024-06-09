154 competitors at Hayling for Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting

154 competitors took part in the Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting this weekend at Hayling Island SC.
Winner of the 81 strong Main Fleet was Charlie Holland of the host club, who won the two final races to finish with 17 pts.
Second was Jonny Rogers of Royal Lymington YC with 24 pts, and third Callum Marshall BSC with 32 pts.
First female Isla Hutchinson RLymYC in 7th place overall, and first U13 Fraser Hakes PYC placing 8th overall.
Winner of the Regatta Fleet was Theo Fox ESC with 15 pts, second Charlotte Davis PYC with 21 pts and third Felix Palmer Ward HISC on 22pts.
Winner of the Coached Regatta Fleet was Peter Tyrrell HISC with 8 pts, scond Jaydene Cooper HISC with 22pts and third Archie Dowling RLYC on 26 pts.
Magic Marine Optimist Open Meeting 8 & 9 June 2024:
Main Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (81 entries)
1st Charlie Holland HISC – – 1 6 -19 6 2 1 1 – – 17 pts
2nd Jonny Rogers RLymYC – – 2 3 15 1 1 2 (BFD) – – 24 pts
3rd Callum Marshall BSC – – 5 9 2 3 9 4 -11 – – 32 pts
4th Finn Ramus HISC – – 8 4 -9 4 4 8 5 – – 33 pts
5th Hector Davies RLymYC – – 3 1 -28 5 8 18 2 – – 37 pts
6th Patrick Di Salle GSC – – 10 5 1 2 12 -44 7 – – 37 pts
7th Isla Hutchinson RLymYC – F – – 13 7 7 7 5 (BFD) 4 – – 43 pts
8th Fraser Hakes PYC U13 – – -43 11 4 8 3 6 12 – – 44 pts
9th Arthur Baker RLYC U13 – – 14 2 13 11 7 (BFD) 3 – – 50 pts
10th Sean Di Salle GSC U13 – – 6 18 6 17 -20 3 10 – – 60 pts
Regatta Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (39 entries)
1st Theo Fox ESC U11 – – 1 3 1 3 1 2 4 -6 – – 15 pts
2nd Charlotte Davis PYC U11 F – – 4 7 2 -8 3 1 2 2 – – 21 pts
3rd Felix Palmer Ward HISC U11 – – 3 1 6 2 -10 4 5 1 – – 22 pts
4th Henry Finch RLymYC – – 2 -5 5 5 2 3 1 4 – – 22 pts
5th Emily Tyrrell HISC F – – 5 6 9 11 6 11 -16 3 – – 51 pts
6th Kit McCarthy PYC U11 – – 11 9 4 6 -23 7 6 8 – – 51 pts
7th Cameron Ritchie ASYC U11 – – 12 12 3 13 -14 6 3 12 – – 61 pts
8th Finn Simmons LTSC U11 – – 7 4 -17 7 11 10 8 14 – – 61 pts
9th Robbie Judson HISC U11 – – 6 11 15 4 -19 13 9 10 – – 68 pts
10th Luke Moore HISC – – 10 8 7 15 7 8 15 -25 – – 70 pts
Coached Regatta Fleet – Leaders after 7 races (34 entries)
1st Peter Tyrrell HISC – – 1 2 1 1 2 1 (DNC) – – 8 pts
2nd Jaydene Cooper HISC F – – 3 5 2 6 -7 4 2 – – 22 pts
3rd Archie Dowling RLYC U10 – – 2 -14 5 7 1 5 6 – – 26 pts
4th Jack Wood HISC – – 4 3 6 5 11 -12 4 – – 33 pts
5th Riva Alvarado HISC F – – 7 1 10 3 -14 7 8 – – 36 pts
6th Benji Foster HISC – – 5 13 12 2 -16 6 1 – – 39 pts
7th Evelyn Rogerson HISC U10 F – – -11 8 3 9 9 10 9 – – 48 pts
8th Maxwell McCafferty LTSC – – 9 4 7 14 -24 8 7 – – 49 pts
9th Barnaby Kemp ASC – – 19 7 13 -21 6 2 15 – – 62 pts
10th Clemency Renard HOL U10 F – – 17 9 9 4 3 22 (DNC) – – 64 pts