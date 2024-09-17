J/70 Worlds – American pair Newhouse and Wilmot top the leaderboard on Day 1

With the first two races completed, at the Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds, the American ‘Yonder’ of Douglas Newhouse and Jeremy Wilmot tops the leaderbaord with 1 and 7 scores for an eight point lead.

The Brazilian teams: “Arete” of Bruno Bethlem and “Mindset” of Ralph Vasconcellos, hold second and third, with Britain’s Martin Dent with 8 and 12 in fourth and Charles Thompson with 23 and 1 in fifth.



Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds – Leaders after 2 races (95 entries)

1st USA340 DOUGLAS NEWHOUSE – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

2nd BRA 1795 BRUNO BETHLEM – – 14 2 – – 16 pts

3rd BRA 1226 RALPH VASCONCELLOS ROSA – – 15 4 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 1247 MARTIN DENT – – 8 12 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 1572 CHARLES THOMPSON – – 23 1 – – 24 pts

6th USA 49 BRIAN KEANE – – 5 21 – – 26 pts

7th BRA 849 HAROLDO SOLBERG – – 6 24 – – 30 pts

8th POR 1797 NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO SILVA – – 10 20 – – 30 pts

9th USA 1047 DOUGLAS RASTELLO – – 2 29 – – 31 pts

10th USA 1513 DAVID JANNETTI – – 26 5 – – 31 pts

11th USA 216 BRYCE KALOW – – 13 18 – – 31 pts

12th ITA 1132 ALESSANDRO MOLLA – – 27 9 – – 36 pts

13th ESP 1135 LUIS ALBERT – – 3 34 – – 37 pts

14th USA 179 RYAN McKILLEN – – 21 16 – – 37 pts

15th AUS1 451 TIM RYAN – – 28 10 – – 38 pts

16th AUS 1668 SAM HAYNES – – 18 23 – – 41 pts

17th USA 169 JOHN HEATON – – 33 13 – – 46 pts

18th NOR 645 BORRE HEKK PAULSEN – – 20 26 – – 46 pts

19th SWE 713 MAGNUS TYREMAN – – 19 28 – – 47 pts

20th TUR 442 GULBOY GURYEL – – 4 46 – – 50 pts

Full results here . . .