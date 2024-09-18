Day 1 of the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup – American Magic and Luna Rossa top the table

It’s all square at the top of the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup standings with NYYC American Magic and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli tied on points.

Sharing third are Emirates Team New Zealand and Athena Pathway GBR.

Athena Pathway GBR had a 4 and 3 to place third overall after 2 races.

For day 1 – Monday 17 Sep – Pressure thundered in from the south-east as dark, angry cloud cover came in from across the Mediterranean, delivering a gusty, solid, 14-16 knots atop a building sea state over a metre in height.

The young sailors were in full survival mode but we saw some of the greatest racing so far of this summer of sailing in Barcelona. Spin-outs, sky-rockets, skids and splash downs – along with some astonishing speeds all around the course, really showcased the emerging next-generation talent at its very best.

The day 1 first race got underway just before 18:00 CET with the entire fleet stuck on their biggest J1 jibs which added significantly to the challenge, but from the start we saw the experience and brilliance of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team come to the fore.

Marco Gradoni and Gianluigi Ugolini powered into a commanding lead for Italy with pace and pointing ability that was next-level.

The Emirates Team New Zealand challenge was negated by an early start, so it was down to American Magic with Harry Melges and Kyle Navin helming, to give chase.

Italy however, held it together over six legs of the course, sailing cautiously when required in the waves and surviving some big scares, to notch the first win of the series.

With the Race Committee instructing the fleet to change down to the smaller J3 jibs, fleet race two got underway with the French and Swiss teams both ordered not to sail due to technical issues on board their boats.

Off the start, Emirates Team New Zealand held the lead with Italy and USA close, but a splashdown on the first downwind brought an end to their challenge. Luna Rossa strode into the lead but it was tenuous, and American Magic were chasing hard.

On what became the penultimate leg of the course, and with both boats locked in a match-race as the wind peaked at 18 knots. American Magic nailed the starboard layline out by the right boundary.

With speeds in excess of 30 knots, American Magic took the lead and held it to the finish. Kyle Navin and Harry Melges crossing the line at 40 knots. Amazing sailing from all the teams.

Tuesday will see four races, starting from 11:30 UK with two Group A races and two Group B (Invited Teams) races scheduled.

UNICREDIT Youth Day 1 Standings