RORC Vice Admiral’s Cup Shines in Autumn Sunshine at Cowes

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Solent racing season came to a conclusion with the Vice Admiral’s Cup with two days of windward leeward and tight round the cans races in up to 15 knots of wind.

Racing was incredibly close, especially in the Performance 40 and J/111 One Design Classes. In the Performance 40 Class, the IRC rating rule corrected out the multi-designs results to within seconds of race wins and podium places.

The winner of the J/111 Class was decided in the final race. Congratulations to all of the class winners in the RORC Vice Admiral’s Cup: Ker 46 ROST Van Uden, Swan 45 Luna, J/111 Jitterbug, and J/109 Jeroboam.

In the big boat IRC GP Zero Class, the youth team racing Dutch Ker 46 ROST Van Uden scored a perfect five bullets. Second was Malcolm Offord’s TP52 Braveheart making their debut RORC race, and third by just a point, was the Family De Graaf’s Ker 43 Baraka GP.

The Performance 40 Class was won by Tim Webb’s Swan 45 Luna by just two points from Seb Blair’s King 40 Cobra. Richard Powell’s First 40 Rogan Josh was third.

In the J/109 Class, Stephen Davis’ Jeroboam scored four race wins to win the class by three points from Rob Cotterill’s Mojo Risin’. Chris Burleigh’s Jybe Talkin’ was third.

The J/111 one-design class went right to the wire. Cornel Riklin’s Jitterbug was the winner by a single point from Tony & Sally Mack’s McFly. Louise Makin and Chris Jones’ JourneyMaker II was third.

