Gustavo Doreste and Jakub Surowiec are 2024 A-Class World Champions

With 180 boats competing under extreme weather conditions and organizational challenges, the A-Class Catamaran World Championships in Punta Ala became truly memorable.

The weather didn’t hold back, challenging both participants and organizers. It was no easy task for the Centro Velico Punta Ala, which handled the sports side of the event.

In the Open category, Jakub Surowiec (Poland) emerged as the champion, with Darren Bundock (Australia) and Mischa Heemskerk (Netherlands) on the podium.

Surowiec won four of the seven races to finish with 8 pts and an eight point advantage ahead of Bundock on 16 pts, with Heemskerk third with 20 pts.

In the Classic (non-foiler) fleet, Gustavo Doreste Blanco from Spain won the title, followed by John Scott Anderson (Australia) and Jacek Noetzel (Poland).

Doreste also won four races, finishing with 9 pts and eleven clear of Anderson on 20 pts, with Noetzel third with 23 pts.

A-Cat Foiler World Championship 2024 – Final Leaders (85 entries)

1st POL 41 Jakub SUROWIEC 1 -4 1 2 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 88 Darren BUNDOCK 4 2 2 1 -5 3 4 – – 16 pts

3rd NED 007 Mischa HEEMSKERK 3 1 5 -6 1 5 5 – – 20 pts

4th USA 76 Ravi PARENT 5 5 3 3 3 -6 3 – – 22 pts

5th AUS 4 Steven Norman BREWIN 2 6 6 4 -10 7 2 – – 27 pts

6th ESP 11 Manuel CALAVIA 9 3 4 5 7 -66 9 – – 37 pts

7th USA 311 Bruce MAHONEY 8 7 8 7 6 9 -10 – – 45 pts

8th ITA 13 Lamberto CESARI 7 16 9 10 4 -21 8 – – 54 pts

9th FRA 2 Emmanuel DODE 6 10 11 11 -86 16 11 – – 65 pts

10th DEN 1 Thomas PAASCH 17 9 14 15 9 2 -86 – – 66 pts

11th AUS 20 David BREWER 11 8 -21 16 13 8 14 – – 70 pts

12th NZL 270 Dave SHAW -86 26 7 8 16 10 6 – – 73 pts

13th ITA 71 Marco ANESSI 14 14 18 12 -25 15 17 – – 90 pts

14th ESP 74 Abdon IBAÑEZ -37 11 10 9 11 17 34 – – 92 pts

15th AUS 22 Joseph RANDALL 23 18 13 13 15 12 -36 – – 94 pts

16th ESP 75 Toni BALLESTER 24 22 12 19 22 -49 13 – – 112 pts

17th GER 14 Bob BAIER 21 28 19 22 14 13 -86 – – 117 pts

18th FIN 1 Matti NIEMINEN -29 27 22 23 19 11 21 – – 123 pts

19th ITA 3 Paolo PENCO 18 16 17 21 26 -86 26 – – 124 pts

20th NED 28 Pieterjan DWARSHUIS 31 12 24 18 -86 4 37 – – 126 pts

A-Cat Classic World Championship 2024 – Final Leaders (88 entries)

1st ESP 72 Gustavo DORESTE -89 1 1 1 2 1 3 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 31 John Scott ANDERSON 2 5 2 4 -13 3 4 – – 20 pts

3rd POL 1 Jacek NOETZEL 1 3 4 3 -22 10 2 – – 23 pts

4th AUS 308 Andrew LANDENBERGER 3 2 5 2 -8 8 5 – – 25 pts

5th FRA 399 Emmanuel le CHAPELIER 5 9 8 8 -20 5 1 – – 36 pts

6th ITA 55 Marco RADMAN 4 11 7 14 7 2 -89 – – 45 pts

7th ESP 52 Jose A LOPEZ -47 4 3 5 4 18 14 – – 48 pts

8th ITA 007 Alessandro ROSI 7 10 9 6 -15 4 15 – – 51 pts

9th ESP 38 Andrés GRAU 10 6 6 10 11 -46 13 – – 56 pts

10th ITA 75 Francesco MAINERO 11 -31 12 11 14 16 8 – – 72 pts

11th GER 121 Moritz WEIS 14 8 10 9 21 15 -89 – – 77 pts

12th ISV 15 Chris BATCHELOR 24 14 13 7 15 -89 9 – – 82 pts

13th GER 100 Christian STOCK -36 13 14 19 18 11 11 – – 86 pts

14th ITA 5 Manuel VACCARI 18 -26 19 21 5 9 20 – – 92 pts

15th ITA 15 Andrea RUFFINI 9 18 21 20 9 -24 21 – – 98 pts

16th ITA 70 Alberto MAGNI 16 12 -31 31 25 19 7 – – 110 pts

17th USA 99 Ben HALL 29 16 26 32 1 7 -89 – – 111 pts

18th FRA 9 Florent DARGES 23 20 24 15 -34 13 17 – – 112 pts

19th AUS 63 Mark GRIFFITH 22 24 18 22 10 -43 19 – – 115 pts

20th USA 165 Bob WEBBON 32 15 25 26 6 14 -89 – – 118 pts

Full results available here . . .