J/70 Worlds Day 3 – Yonder holds on to the lead despite day 3 results

A long day in the bay of Palma for the almost one hundred boats competing in the Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds.
‘Yonder’ of Douglas Newhouse and Jeremy Wilmot with 32 pts has a one point lead after five races, despite finishing 23rd and 17th in the two races Thursday.
In second-place is IC Rio de Janeiro’s “Mindset” on 33 pts, and five points over third, now Chicago YC’s “Rowdy” with 37 pts. Behind them, four other teams are in the hunt for the win, with only nine points separating the top six teams.
The third day of the Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds was decided with the entry into play of the discard, which led to new changes of positions in the top ten and a compression of the fleet aspiring to the intercontinental podium.
In the first race of the day the first three places were shared by three teams from outside the top ten: Laura Grondin’s USA ‘Dark Energy’, Swedish Flip Engelbert’s ‘Elvis’ and Brazilian Haroldo Solberg’s ‘Oceanpact’, first, second and third respectively.
The second race went to John Heaton’s USA ‘Empeiria’, who took his first partial podium finish. Richard Witzel’s USA ‘Rowdy’ was second, followed by Ralph Vasconcellos’ Brazilian “Mindset” in third place.
Britain’s Charles Thompson is in sixth, and Martin Dent is 24th.
Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds – Leaders after 5 races (95 entries)
1st USA340 YONDER NEWHOUSE / WILMOT – – 1 7 7 23 17 – – 32 pts
2nd BRA1226 MINDSET RALPH VASCONCELLOS ROSA – – 15 4 11 40 3 – – 33 pts
3rd USA1562 ROWDY RICHARD WITZEL – – 7 45 8 20 2 – – 37 pts
4th USA65 CATAPULT JOEL RONNING – – 11 64 13 8 7 – – 39 pts
5th USA49 SAVASANA BRIAN KEANE – – 5 21 9 5 24 – – 40 pts
6th GBR1572 BRUTUS II THOMPSON / MALLINDINE – – 23 1 4 25 13 – – 41 pts
7th USA179 SURGE RYAN McKILLEN – – 21 16 6 12 12 – – 46 pts
8th USA1047 GOOD TO GO DOUGLAS RASTELLO – – 2 29 1 32 19 – – 51 pts
9th AUS1451 VAMOS TIM RYAN – – 28 10 5 41 14 – – 57 pts
10th USA216 KID’S TABLE BRYCE KALOW – – 13 18 12 15 38 – – 58 pts
11th ESP1135 PATAKIN LUIS ALBERT – – 3 34 2 27 30 – – 62 pts
12th BRA849 OCEANPACT HAROLDO SOLBERG – – 6 24 51 3 29 – – 62 pts
13th ITA1132 VIVA ALESSANDRO MOLLA – – 27 9 20 52 8 – – 64 pts
14th USA1513 VERY ODD DAVID JANNETTI – – 26 5 29 69 5 – – 65 pts
15th USA819 DARK ENEREGY LAURA GRONDIN – – 57 3 35 1 31 – – 70 pts
16th SWE1489 ELVIS FILIP ENGELBERT – – 48 14 21 2 47 – – 84 pts
17th BRA1795 ARETE BRUNO BETHLEM – – 14 2 71 54 15 – – 85 pts
18th USA1046 REGGAESHARK ED LEBENS – – 46 84 23 10 6 – – 85 pts
19th POR1797 BABA II NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO SILVA – – 10 20 18 37 56 – – 85 pts
20th URU760 PLAN B PEDRO GARRA – Corinthian – – 16 50 10 11 52 – – 87 pts