J/70 Worlds Day 3 – Yonder holds on to the lead despite day 3 results

A long day in the bay of Palma for the almost one hundred boats competing in the Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds.

‘Yonder’ of Douglas Newhouse and Jeremy Wilmot with 32 pts has a one point lead after five races, despite finishing 23rd and 17th in the two races Thursday.

In second-place is IC Rio de Janeiro’s “Mindset” on 33 pts, and five points over third, now Chicago YC’s “Rowdy” with 37 pts. Behind them, four other teams are in the hunt for the win, with only nine points separating the top six teams.

The third day of the Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds was decided with the entry into play of the discard, which led to new changes of positions in the top ten and a compression of the fleet aspiring to the intercontinental podium.

In the first race of the day the first three places were shared by three teams from outside the top ten: Laura Grondin’s USA ‘Dark Energy’, Swedish Flip Engelbert’s ‘Elvis’ and Brazilian Haroldo Solberg’s ‘Oceanpact’, first, second and third respectively.

The second race went to John Heaton’s USA ‘Empeiria’, who took his first partial podium finish. Richard Witzel’s USA ‘Rowdy’ was second, followed by Ralph Vasconcellos’ Brazilian “Mindset” in third place.

Britain’s Charles Thompson is in sixth, and Martin Dent is 24th.

Sandberg Estates J/70 Worlds – Leaders after 5 races (95 entries)

1st USA340 YONDER NEWHOUSE / WILMOT – – 1 7 7 23 17 – – 32 pts

2nd BRA1226 MINDSET RALPH VASCONCELLOS ROSA – – 15 4 11 40 3 – – 33 pts

3rd USA1562 ROWDY RICHARD WITZEL – – 7 45 8 20 2 – – 37 pts

4th USA65 CATAPULT JOEL RONNING – – 11 64 13 8 7 – – 39 pts

5th USA49 SAVASANA BRIAN KEANE – – 5 21 9 5 24 – – 40 pts

6th GBR1572 BRUTUS II THOMPSON / MALLINDINE – – 23 1 4 25 13 – – 41 pts

7th USA179 SURGE RYAN McKILLEN – – 21 16 6 12 12 – – 46 pts

8th USA1047 GOOD TO GO DOUGLAS RASTELLO – – 2 29 1 32 19 – – 51 pts

9th AUS1451 VAMOS TIM RYAN – – 28 10 5 41 14 – – 57 pts

10th USA216 KID’S TABLE BRYCE KALOW – – 13 18 12 15 38 – – 58 pts

11th ESP1135 PATAKIN LUIS ALBERT – – 3 34 2 27 30 – – 62 pts

12th BRA849 OCEANPACT HAROLDO SOLBERG – – 6 24 51 3 29 – – 62 pts

13th ITA1132 VIVA ALESSANDRO MOLLA – – 27 9 20 52 8 – – 64 pts

14th USA1513 VERY ODD DAVID JANNETTI – – 26 5 29 69 5 – – 65 pts

15th USA819 DARK ENEREGY LAURA GRONDIN – – 57 3 35 1 31 – – 70 pts

16th SWE1489 ELVIS FILIP ENGELBERT – – 48 14 21 2 47 – – 84 pts

17th BRA1795 ARETE BRUNO BETHLEM – – 14 2 71 54 15 – – 85 pts

18th USA1046 REGGAESHARK ED LEBENS – – 46 84 23 10 6 – – 85 pts

19th POR1797 BABA II NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO SILVA – – 10 20 18 37 56 – – 85 pts

20th URU760 PLAN B PEDRO GARRA – Corinthian – – 16 50 10 11 52 – – 87 pts

Full results here . . .