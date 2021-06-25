Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Day 2

Three races were completed for all five classes on the penultimate day of the Landsail Tyres Cup.

Later in the day, the breeze backed to the west and out came the sunshine with an average wind speed of 12 knots. It was a day for heads out of the boat, anticipating the shifting and variable wind.

Congratulations to today’s race winners . . .

David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo,

Becky Walford’s J/92 Brenda’s J,

Ross Bowdler J/80 Justify,

Jonnie Goodwin’s J/70 RYS,

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat,

Johnny Cooper’s J/112E Jooped,

Michael and Sarah Wallis’ J/122E Jahmali,

David Richards’ J/109 Jumping Jellyfish,

Mike & Susie Yates’ J/109 JAGO,

and Tony and Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly.

Racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup concludes tomorrow, Saturday 26 June with three races scheduled for all classes.

Full results available here . . .