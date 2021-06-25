Superyacht Cup Palma – Brilliant conditions again on day 2

Brilliant conditions again provided the perfect arena for the second day of Superyacht Cup Palma.

Making the most of the breeze, the race management team from the Real Club Náutico de Palma mixed it up at the 25th anniversary event, with very different courses for the two superyacht classes on New Zealand Race Day.

The five contenders in Class B took on a compact five-leg racecourse within the Bay of Palma.

When the spray settled the 46m SYC first-timer Ravenger repeated her debut race victory, taking line honours and the overall win once the handicapping system was applied.

The far smaller Giles Vaton designed sloop Baiurdo VI moved up a place to finish second, pushing Ganesha into third place, helped in part by the larger yacht blowing one of her giant spinnakers.

Also in Class B, Scorpione of London – one of three very large 46m superyachts in the fleet – was another able to improve on day one, getting the better of her equally sizeable rival Aquarius.



At the conclusion of the longer Class A course Friday’s results mirrored the opening day . . .

Nilaya taking her second win ahead of Missy and Shamanna – who were only seconds apart on the finishing line in one of the closest SYC contests ever witnessed – with the 24m Umiko, the smallest yacht in the fleet, again taking fourth.

Umiko crew member Helena Lucas, the British Paralympic sailor who won a Gold Medal in the 2.4mR class at the London Games in 2012 is mainsheet trimmer.

She commented, “As it’s such a big boat everything is push-button, so a completely different world – and I have to make sure my contact lenses are in so I can see the instruments on the mast!”

Racing continues Saturday in what is the final and deciding day of a landmark Superyacht Cup Palma 2021.

