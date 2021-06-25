Marine Industry Cup raises funds for childrens charity, Friends of PICU

Inland and Coastal Marina Systems won the Marine Industry Cup 2021 hosted at Hayling Island SC.

Eleven teams from across the marine industry took part in the event Sponsored by RS Sailing and Marine Industry News.

This fun and competitive event raised funds for Friends of PICU, a charity which supports children and their families on the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in Southampton Children’s Hospital.

A cheque for £1200 was presented to the unit’s lead consultant Iain Macintosh, who said thank you and “don’t worry about the money, it’s really needed and will be well spent.”

Inland and Coastal Marina Systems pipped the team from Hayling Island SC to first place and was awarded the Marine Industry Cup.

Headed up by Jon Challis, the team received the trophy plus a Leatherman multi-tool each.

The award for the Most Fun on the Water went to Martin Leaning Masts and Rigging, with the all-female crew being presented with a bottle of Salcombe Gin.

Marine Industry Cup 2021 Results

1st – Inland and Coastal Marina Systems

2nd – Hayling Isalnd SC

3rd – A-Plan Insurance

4th – Sandy Point Chandlery

5th – Lewmar (Z)

6th – Bainbridge International

7th – Marine Industry News

8th – Barton Marine

9th – Martin Leaning Masts and Rigging Ltd

10th – Pains Wessex

11th – Lewmar (L)