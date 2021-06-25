Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner take early lead

Defending champions Graham Vilas and Chris Turner take a one point lead after the first two races for the Flying 15 UK National Championships at the Royal Northern and Clyde YC.
Overall Vilas and Turner have a one point lead ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalder with Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch a further point back in third place.
The weather was a bit dreich to use a fine Scots word, but the breeze was steady and two good races were completed.
Wells and Tulloch won the opening race ahead of Pinnell and Cadwalder, with Vilas and Turner in third.
The second race saw Vilas and Turner take the win ahead of Jeremy Davy and crew, with Pinnell and Cadwalder in third.
Racing continues through to Sunday 27 June, with eight races scheduled.
Flying 15 UK National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races (33 entries)
1st GBR4071 Graham Vilas – – 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR4055 Ian Pinnell – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR4030 Greg Wells – – 1 5 – – 6 pts
4th GBR3760 Jeremy Davy – – 8 2 – – 10 pts
5th 4087 Andy Tuncliffe – – 7 6 – – 13 pts
6th GBR4021 Steve Goacher – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
7th 4092 Nigel Biggs – – 4 15 – – 19 pts
8th 4024 Simon Kneller – – 13 8 – – 21 pts
9th 4033 Justin Waples – – 12 9 – – 21 pts
10th 4017 Phil Snewin – – 9 12 – – 21 pts
11th GBR3884 Mark Nicholson – – 10 11 – – 21 pts
12th GBR3942 Nathan Batchelor – – 18 4 – – 22 pts
13th FF4004 Charles Apthorp – – 6 16 – – 22 pts
14th 3641 Mike Preston – – 17 7 – – 24 pts
15th 3965 Simon Childs – – 14 10 – – 24 pts
16th GBR3862 Alastair Stevenson – – 11 14 – – 25 pts
17th 4059 Hamish Mackay – – 15 18 – – 33 pts
18th GBR4080 Simon Patterson – – 16 20 – – 36 pts
19th 3520 John Reekie – – 22 17 – – 39 pts
20th GBR4046 Richard Drabbie – – 20 19 – – 39 pts
21st 3622 Robert Mountain – – 21 22 – – 43 pts
22nd 4013 Chris Bowen – – 25 21 – – 46 pts
23rd GBR2260 John Hanson – – 23 23 – – 46 pts
24th 3590 Charlie McKee – – 27 24 – – 51 pts
25th 3463 John Thornley – – 28 25 – – 53 pts
26th 627 Bobby Salmond – – 19 DNS – – 54 pts
27th 3732 Ian Hockey – – 24 31 – – 55 pts
28th GBR3074 Alasdair Ireland – – 29 26 – – 55 pts
29th GBR3906 Peter Mountain – – 26 30 – – 56 pts
30th 3142 John Best – – 32 27 – – 59 pts
31st 2803 Glen Fullarton – – 31 28 – – 59 pts
32nd 4084 Tim O’Brien – – 30 29 – – 59 pts
33rd 3451 Hugh Simpson – – 33 32 – – 65 pts
Related Post:
Vials and Turner claim 4th Flying Fifteen World Championship title