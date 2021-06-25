Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner take early lead

Defending champions Graham Vilas and Chris Turner take a one point lead after the first two races for the Flying 15 UK National Championships at the Royal Northern and Clyde YC.

Overall Vilas and Turner have a one point lead ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalder with Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch a further point back in third place.

The weather was a bit dreich to use a fine Scots word, but the breeze was steady and two good races were completed.

Wells and Tulloch won the opening race ahead of Pinnell and Cadwalder, with Vilas and Turner in third.

The second race saw Vilas and Turner take the win ahead of Jeremy Davy and crew, with Pinnell and Cadwalder in third.

Racing continues through to Sunday 27 June, with eight races scheduled.

Flying 15 UK National Championship – Day 1 after 2 races (33 entries)

1st GBR4071 Graham Vilas – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR4055 Ian Pinnell – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR4030 Greg Wells – – 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th GBR3760 Jeremy Davy – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

5th 4087 Andy Tuncliffe – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

6th GBR4021 Steve Goacher – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

7th 4092 Nigel Biggs – – 4 15 – – 19 pts

8th 4024 Simon Kneller – – 13 8 – – 21 pts

9th 4033 Justin Waples – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

10th 4017 Phil Snewin – – 9 12 – – 21 pts

11th GBR3884 Mark Nicholson – – 10 11 – – 21 pts

12th GBR3942 Nathan Batchelor – – 18 4 – – 22 pts

13th FF4004 Charles Apthorp – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

14th 3641 Mike Preston – – 17 7 – – 24 pts

15th 3965 Simon Childs – – 14 10 – – 24 pts

16th GBR3862 Alastair Stevenson – – 11 14 – – 25 pts

17th 4059 Hamish Mackay – – 15 18 – – 33 pts

18th GBR4080 Simon Patterson – – 16 20 – – 36 pts

19th 3520 John Reekie – – 22 17 – – 39 pts

20th GBR4046 Richard Drabbie – – 20 19 – – 39 pts

21st 3622 Robert Mountain – – 21 22 – – 43 pts

22nd 4013 Chris Bowen – – 25 21 – – 46 pts

23rd GBR2260 John Hanson – – 23 23 – – 46 pts

24th 3590 Charlie McKee – – 27 24 – – 51 pts

25th 3463 John Thornley – – 28 25 – – 53 pts

26th 627 Bobby Salmond – – 19 DNS – – 54 pts

27th 3732 Ian Hockey – – 24 31 – – 55 pts

28th GBR3074 Alasdair Ireland – – 29 26 – – 55 pts

29th GBR3906 Peter Mountain – – 26 30 – – 56 pts

30th 3142 John Best – – 32 27 – – 59 pts

31st 2803 Glen Fullarton – – 31 28 – – 59 pts

32nd 4084 Tim O’Brien – – 30 29 – – 59 pts

33rd 3451 Hugh Simpson – – 33 32 – – 65 pts

