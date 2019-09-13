Vials and Turner claim 4th Flying Fifteen World Championship title

Graham Vials and Chris Turner took the final race win to claim their fourth Flying 15 World Championship.

In second place Andy McKee and Richard Jones and completing the podium, Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado.

Fourth place went to the British/Austalian pair Mike Hart and Dean McAullay, the only non-GBR pair in the top 10.

Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship – Final Leaders (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – Derwent Reservoir SC – – 20.8 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones – Dovestone SC – – 38 pts

3rd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC – – 47 pts

4th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay – Royal Freshwater Bay YC – – 52 pts

5th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – Tynemouth SC – – 59 pts

6th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – Draycote Water SC – – 77 pts

7th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson – Hayling Island SC – – 77 pts

8th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – Hayling Island SC – – 80 pts

9th GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – Royal Thames YC – – 92 pts

10th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – Dovestone SC – – 95 pts

Full results available here