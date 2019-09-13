GC32 Riva Cup – Oman Air fights back

Unquestionably the stars of the day were Oman Air, who won the second and third races to move into second overall.

This was fortunate for the 2019 GC32 Racing Tour leaders following their disappointing opening day here on Lake Garda.

Still leading and still with a four point cushion to second is Alinghi, after the Swiss team posted a 4-2-2 today, making them second best scorer of the day.

Erik Maris’ Zoulou had another consistent day and a 3-4-4 Friday left the French team still holding third overall and leader in the GC32 Riva Cup owner-driver competition.

It was Jason Carroll’s Argo that won the first start and went on to hold the lead to the finish, they are fifth overall.



GC32 Riva Cup Results after day 2

1st Alinghi 1 3 2 1 3 4 2 2 – – 18 pts

2nd Oman Air 3 4 3 4 4 2 1 1 – – 22 pts

3rd Zoulou 4 1 4 2 5 3 4 4 – – 27 pts

4th Red Bull Sailing Team 2 2 6 3 1 6 5 3 – – 28 pts

5th Argo 6 5 1 7 2 1 3 6 – – 31 pts

6th Black Star Sailing Team 5 6 5 6 6 5 6 5 – – 44 pts

7th Código Rojo Racing 7 7 7 5 7 7 7 7 – – 54 pts