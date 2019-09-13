International Moth day 2 – Making the right choices

Dylan Fletcher retained his overall lead with two more race wins and a discarded fifth to take a 5 point lead on day 2 of the UK Moth Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club.

Brad Funk moves into second place, posting a 7, 2, 1 and able to discard an earlier 11th place to finish the day with 12 points.

Jim McMillan comes into the top three with a 5, 3, 4 scoreline and now able to drop his UFD from day 1, he has 21 points.

Jason Belben slips back to fourth, with Dan Ellis moving up to fifth and in sixth is Ben Clegg after a tough day following his storming opening day.



The wind held true for a sparkling first race of the day, creating perfect foiling conditions for the 75-strong fleet who all looked thankful that the wind was a notch lighter than the brutal conditions of the first day.

It was after this point that those who believed the forecast – and went for the big foil and chose the lighter wind rig – started to see their choice vindicated.

The wind progressively dropped for the second and third races of the day, subsequently leading the Race Officer to fly AP over A, sending the fleet home for the day.

International Moth – 2019 Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals after 5 races (74 entries)



1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – WPNSA 1 4 1 1 -5 – – 7 pts

2nd 4 Bradley Funk – WPNSA 2 -11 7 2 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 4533 Jim McMillan – Stokes Bay SC 9 UFD 5 3 4 – – 21 pts

4th 4509 Jason Belben – Stokes Bay SC 5 7 -19 4 10 – – 26 pts

5th 4501 Dan Ellis – Yealm YC 8 10 11 -26 2 – – 31 pts

6th 4525 Ben Clegg – Brightlingsea 4 2 12 -31 20 – – 38 pts

7th 4548 Tom Offer – Rock -24.5 1 8 8 24 – – 41 pts

8th 4557 David Kenefick – RCYC 20 DNC 3 5 13 – – 41 pts

9th 4584 Mike Lennon – Hayling Island SC 10 15 4 12 -36 – – 41 pts

10th 4599 Danny Inkyov – KSSS -31 5 18 9 9 – – 41 pts

11th 8 Dan Ward – Stokes Bay SC -13 9 13 13 6 – – 41 pts

12th 4312 Conway Fionn – National YC 12 16 9 10 -19 – – 47 pts

13th 4149 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea 6 6 20 -40 18 – – 50 pts

14th 4386 Simon Hiscocks – Castle Cove SC 18 RET 2 15 17 – – 52 pts

15th 4637 Ross Harvey – Hayling Island SC 16 DNC 10 14 12 – – 52 pts

16th 4580 Sam Barker – Castle Cove SC 7 19 16 16 -25 – – 58 pts

17th 4546 Alex Adams – Castle Cove SC -22 13 15 19 15 – – 62 pts

18th 7 Benoit Marie – Sno Nantes DNS 3 42 17 3 – – 65 pts

19th 4581 Stu Bithell – Hollingworth Lake SC 3 12 6 44 DNS – – 65 pts

20th 4309 Paul Gliddon – Netley SC 11 -30 29 11 14 – – 65 pts

Full results available here