New Builder for Flying 15 Class

Gingerboats Racing of Cockermouth in Cumbria are the new builder of the Dingwall Flying Fifteen Hull.

The company, founded by Phil Hodgkins in late 2011 has recently been strengthened by the appointment of Alex Leonard (another skilled boat builder) as a director of the company last year.

With a fantastic reputation for building wooden GP14’s, the company has developed and grown its reputation into repair and refurbishing boats using composite materials . . . building boats was the next logical step.

Phil and Alex have recently won contracts to produce Solo hulls for Rooster and RS200 hulls for RS Sailing.

Phil tells us he has made a few changes to the traditional Dingwall internal layout, designing a new console as can also be seen in the pictures.

Ginger Boats have committed themselves to the Flying Fifteen class and have three hulls currently in production, one each for Phil and Alex who will be campaigning their boats on the circuit and one for a sailmaker (yet to be revealed) who will also campaign his boat on the circuit.

Phil tells us that he will be sailing with his regular GP14 helm Andy Smith, together they have been very successful in that class so we will be watching with interest as they begin their campaign.

These are indeed very interesting times for the class with a new builder coming in with a new option to the Ovington Hull that has been so dominant in the class in recent years.

The future is very definitely bright for this classic Uffa Fox design.

First 2021 scheduled F15 class events are the Southern Traveller at Bewl Sailing Association on 24 and 25 April, and the Bulwark Trophy at Hayling Island SC on 1 and 2 May.

Gingerboats Racing Ltd website . . .

