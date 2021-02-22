Gingerboats takeover RS200 production

RS Sailing has entered into a new partnership with British boat builder Gingerboats Racing Ltd who will take on the manufacturing of the RS200.

The RS200, an iconic double hander, is one of the most popular two person sailboats in the RS Sailing range and the UK dinghy racing scene.

Established in 2011, Gingerboats Racing Ltd build a range of dinghies using not only traditional methods, but also the latest in modern design and construction techniques from their busy workshop near Kewsick, Cumbria.

Present production includes the GP14 and Solo classes, and they are in the process of developing jigs and tooling on CAD for the Mirror, Optimist and Enterprise.

Phil Hodgkins, Gingerboats Racing Ltd Director commented . . . “We are excited to have partnered with RS Sailing, this is an opportunity not only to expand our one-design manufacturing but to also be a key part of one of the largest active racing classes in the UK.”

Gingerboats Racing Ltd website . . .