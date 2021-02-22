KA Sail launch new out-of-the-box Moth . . . the MACH 2.6

KA Sail has announced the launch of its new Moth platform, the MACH 2.6, which looks set to be the best performing out-of-the-box Moth in the market.

With a solid all-round performance using one sail and foil set, MACH2 director Andrew McDougall says this new design is fast enough for a top 5 World Championship result, without any modifications.

He added . . . “The MACH 2.6 is fully sorted as is, straight out of the box, and is two thirds the price of most other Moth platforms. It’s providing unmatched value for performance and is the perfect platform to move within the Moth class.”



The MACH 2.6 has a new control system that is direct, robust, and silky smooth, which is combined with a newly designed MSH6 deck sweeper sail, super aero wings and exceptional foils.

McDougall is looking forward to announcing sailors using the kit (out of the box), including some big names in sailing.

KA has expanded its presence in Europe at its Italian Lake Garda hub to provide certainty for MACH2 owners worldwide.

Alongside spare parts, complete Mach 2.6 are stocked in Malcesine, Lake Garda, home of the 2021 Moth Worlds.

Related Post:

Combine a SUP with a Moth and you get a TIWAL

Fletcher successfully defends International Moth UK National title