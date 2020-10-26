Combine a SUP with a Moth and you get a TIWAL

First there was the Moth, then the SUP . . . now there is the Tiwal

OK, not a challenger at the next Moth worlds but the Tiwal 3 inflatable sailing dinghy comes in two bags that are easily transportable by car, boat and even by plane.

This small inflatable sailboat is easily assembled in 20 minutes without any tools.

Easy to handle, its sailing qualities will give you a thrilling experience.

So, if that SUP is proving just a tad tame, then this could be the next step.



Reported to be very responsive, stable, and comfortable in light winds, the Tiwal 3 is dynamic in more challenging conditions.

Originating in Western France, the Tiwal crew is expert in design and in sharing their industrial know-how with over 50 companies to manufacture Tiwal, a high-quality dinghy sailboat.

The Tiwal 3 and 56 ft² sail costs from US$5,600 (£4,300) with nearest dealers in Spain and the Netherlands.

Tiwal 3 Basic Specification:

Boat weight (empty) – 110 lbs

Bags weight (including boats and pumps) – 62 lbs (x2)

Bags dimensions 4′ 11″ x 16″ x 14″

Draft 2′ 5″

Maximum load – 440 lbs (2 adults / 1 adult and 2 kids)

Maximum load on wings – 242 lbs (2 adult)

Inflated hull dimensions – 10′ 6″ x 4′ 6″

Hull width (with frame) – 5′ 4″

See more here on the website . . .