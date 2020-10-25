Getting crowded as all 3 America’s Cup challengers hit the water

More America’s Cup videos courtesy of Justin Mitchell in Auckland with both the USA, British and Italian boats out on the water.

These are the first video shots of Luna Rossa’s new AC75 sailing since the launch.

They rigged up next to Rangitoto opposite Cheltenham beach, then went sailing. It was a nice sunny afternoon with 15kts Northerly breeze.



Also back on the water were the American Magic team with Patriot.

Justin captured several videos of them on Saturday, in this one they eventually get sailing and sometimes seeming to be higher off the water than either the British or Italian boats.



All the teams quickly getting their new boats out and sailing very steadily.

This third video, from Sunday, shows Britannia foiling all the way up the harbour . . . round North Head and headed out to East Coast Bays training grounds.



Now just waiting for the Kiwis to roll-out their second boat and we have the full set!

