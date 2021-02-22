Ocean Race Europe to finish in Genova, Italy

The first edition of The Ocean Race Europe is to finish in Genova, Italy in June.

The Race will start from Brittany, on the Atlantic coast of France, at the end of May with teams racing in stages to the finish in Genova, Italy, in the third week of June.

The remaining iconic cities hosting the race will be revealed in turn.

The Ocean Race Europe is open to VO65 and IMOCA class yachts. The VO65 fleet will also participate in The Ocean Race Europe Prologue event starting in the Baltic Sea in early May.

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team were the first team to enter The Ocean Race Europe, following the opening of the entry period.

Based in Cascais, Portugal, The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team will compete on board their Racing for the Planet boat, in the VO65 class.

The CORUM L’Épargne Sailing Team, has also confirmed it will take part in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe this spring, with its new generation IMOCA.

The Ocean Race around the world will take place in 2022-23.

