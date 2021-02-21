tech2 retain Australian 18ft Skiff championship title

The tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake retained the Australian 18ft Skiff championship title when the team won the 2020-2021 championship, which concluded on Sydney Harbour Sunday.

tech2 finished the nine-race series with five race wins, two second placings and one fourth place for a final total of 13 points, to defeat her nearest rival, Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas by just three points overall.

Third place overall in the championship went to Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski) on 36 points, followed by Winning Group on 40, Finport Finance on 42 and Shaw and Partners Financial Services on 45 points.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to a close contest in the final race, the Smeg team was recalled after an OCS and the team took no official part in the race when the crew elected not to return and instead sailed over the course with the rest of the fleet.

The final race belonged to the Winning Group team of John Winning Jr., Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton which took out the race by 1m 31s from tech2, with Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Jeronimo Harrison and Cam Gundy a further 1m 25s back in third place.

Frank Quealey

2021 Australian 18ft Skiff Championship – Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 13 pts

2nd Smeg (Michael Coxon Jnr / Ricky Bridge / Trent Barnabas) – – 16 pts

3rd Noakesailing (Sean Langman / Ed Powys / Josh Porebski) – – 36 pts

4th Winning Group (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 40 pts

5th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) – – 42 pts

6th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Jim Colley / Harry Bethwaite / Shaun Conner) – – 45 pts

7th Andoo (Steve Thomas / Cam Gundy / Rhys Mara) – – 48 pts

8th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Fang Warren / Mike Kennedy) – – 52 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / Courtney Mahar / Charlie Gundy) – – 64 pts

10th thekitchenmaker.com.au (Jordan Girdis / Lachlan Doyle / Tom Quigley) – – 83 pts