JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Yandoo take opening day race win

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship got underway on Sydney Harbour Saturday 8 March.

Defending champion Yandoo of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake took the opening day’s race with a 1m 9s victory over Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Mathew Stenta.

In third place was the New Zealand ASCC team of Eli Liefting , Adam Mustill and Josh Schon, a further 13s behind Finport and just ahead of fellow New Zealander C‑TECH of Alex Vallings, Matt Steven and Brad Collins.

The fleet of 28 teams from three Australian states, New Zealand, UK and Germany lined up to contest the 76th regatta since 1938, in the typically light, sometimes fluky Easterly conditions for Race 1.

Race 2 of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship will be sailed Sunday, 9 March with further race days on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and concluding on Sunday, 16 March.

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 1

1st AUS Yandoo ‑ (Tom Needham / Fang Warren / Lewis Brake)

2nd AUS Finport Finance ‑ (Keagan York / Angus Williams / Mathew Stenta)

3rd NZL ASCC ‑ (Eli Liefting / Adam Mustill / Josh Schon)

4th NZL C‑TECH ‑ (Alex Vallings / Matt Steven / Brad Collins)

5th AUS Rag & Famish ‑ (Harry Price / Max Paul / Finn Rodowicz)

6th AUS Balmain ‑ (Henry Larkings / Tom Grimes / Flynn Twomey)

7th AUS Vaikobi ‑ (Kirk Mitchell / Andrew Stephenson / Daniel Barnett)

8th AUS Smeg ‑ (Nathan McNamara / Jed Cruikshank / Jack Taylor)

9th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners ‑ (Tom Cunich / Josh Feldmann / Paddy Bannon)

10th AUS Sixt ‑ (Jacob Marks / Alex Marinelli / Matt Doyle)

11th GER Black Knight ‑ (Heinrich von Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin)

12th AUS Shaw and Partners ‑ (Emma Rankin / Brandon Buyink / James turner)

13th AUS Marine Outlet ‑ (Josh Porebski / Cam Gundy / Charlie Gundy)

14th AUS Big Foot ‑ (David Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliot Maher)

15th AUS The Royal – (Hugo Stoner / Hugo Leeming / Daniel Watson)

16th AUS The Kitchen Maker ‑ (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Darcy McCracken)

17th AUS Team Vic ‑ (Scott Cunningham / Brody Riley / Dave Cunningham)

18th NZL Akarana Eatery ‑ (Tim Howse / Ollie Gilmour / Pat Morgan)

19th NZL Honda Marine ‑ (Harry Butler / Olly Lloyd / Tony Fitzgerald)

20th AUS Noakes ‑ (Bec Hancock / Cam Walker / Ben Kirkby)

21st AUS WLTH ‑ (Josh Sloman / George Morton / Angus Barker)

22nd GER Red Rockstar ‑ (Benjamin Boehringer / Mickey Martin / Tamara Baumann)

23rd AUS Goat Marine ‑ (Luke Goble / Cam Barr / James Taylor)

24th GER Hoefle Haus ‑ (Holger Hoefle / Eicke Dietrich / Cam De Nardis)

25th GBR Allen Marine ‑ (Anthony Godwin / Daniel Bevan / Uffe Anferson)

26th AUS 18 Footers B&R ‑ (Luca Gambacorti / Nic Livermore / Nathan Byrne)