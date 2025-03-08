Star Class – Kusznierewicz and Prada take 6th Bacardi Cup victory in Miami

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada of Brazil were able to discard their 19th place final race to claim an historic sixth Star Bacardi Cup victory.

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA (4th) finished second overall, with Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA (3rd) taking the third podium place.

Winner of the sixth and final race were Rob Cullen and James Haynes of Canada, with second Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo of Switzerland and third Jennings and Trouche.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA, who had challenged strongly over the first four races closing to within two points of Kusznierewicz and Prada, failed to maintain the pressure in the final two races (28 and 22) finishing 5th overall.

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary, sailing with Joost Houweling was tenth overall.

2025 Bacardi Cup – Final Leaders, 6 races, 1 discard (65 entries)

1st POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz – – 1 1 3 5 2 19 – – 12 pts

2nd USA 8580 Eric Doyle – – 3 5 13 3 5 4 – – 20 pts

3rd USA 8464 Jack Jennings – – 11 7 1 4 6 3 – – 21 pts

4th USA 8538 Will Stout – – 12 8 2 2 1 9 – – 22 pts

5th USA 8550 Paul Cayard – – 4 3 4 1 28 22 – – 34 pts

6th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach – – 7 9 6 9 22 12 – – 43 pts

7th SUI 8599 Piet Eckert – – 5 14 15 11 12 2 – – 44 pts

8th USA 8509 Augie Diaz – – 23 11 10 8 3 18 – – 50 pts

9th ARG 8565 Leandro Altolaguirre – – 9 12 16 12 31 6 – – 55 pts

10th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary – – 19 2 17 14 38 8 – – 60 pts

