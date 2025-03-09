More of the same on day 2 of 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

More of the same on day 2 of The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with a second win for Defending champion Yandoo of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake.

Second were the German European champions, Black Knight of Heinrich von Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin, with third Balmain of Henry Larkings, Tom Grimes and Flynn Twomey.

Overall after two races Yandoo leads by 5 pts from Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Mathew Stenta.

In third tied on 7 pts are the New Zealand ASCC team of Eli Liefting, Adam Mustill and Josh Schon.

Fouth are another Kiwi team, C‑TECH of Alex Vallings, Matt Steven and Brad Collins, tied on 11 pts with Aussies Rag & Famish of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz.

The German Black Knight team are sixth overall with 13 pts.

Races 3 and 4 will be sailed on Sydney Harbour on Tuesday, 11 March.

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 2

1st AUS Yandoo – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd NZL ASCC – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th NZL C-TECH – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

5th AUS Rag & Famish – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th GER Black Knight – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

7th AUS Balmain – – 6 8.6 – – 14.6 pts

8th AUS Vaikobi – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

9th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners – – 9 8 – – 17 pts

10th AUS Smeg – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

11th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 12 10 – – 22 pts

12th AUS Marine Outlet – – 13 11 – – 24 pts

13th AUS Big Foot – – 14 12 – – 26 pts

14th AUS Sixt – – 10 16 – – 26 pts

15th NZL Honda Marine – – 19 15 – – 34 pts

16th AUS WLTH – – 21 14 – – 35 pts

17th AUS Team Vic – – 16 22 – – 38 pts

18th AUS The Kitchen Maker – – 18 21 – – 39 pts

19th AUS Noakes – – 20 19 – – 39 pts

20th GER Red Rockstar – – 22 18 – – 40 pts

21st AUS Goat Marine – – 23 17 – – 40 pts

22nd AUS The Royal Oak – – 15 29 – – 44 pts

23rd GER Hoefle Haus – – 24 20 – – 44 pts

24th AUS Akarana Eatery – – 17 29 – – 46 pts

25th GBR Allen Marine – – 25 23 – – 48 pts

26th AUS 18 Footers B&R – – 26 24 – – 50 pts

27th AUS Gotcha4Life – – 29 29 – – 58 pts

28th AUS Burrawang Hotel – – 29 29 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .