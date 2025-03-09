More of the same on day 2 of 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

More of the same on day 2 of The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with a second win for Defending champion Yandoo of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake.
Second were the German European champions, Black Knight of Heinrich von Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin, with third Balmain of Henry Larkings, Tom Grimes and Flynn Twomey.
Overall after two races Yandoo leads by 5 pts from Finport Finance of Keagan York, Angus Williams and Mathew Stenta.
In third tied on 7 pts are the New Zealand ASCC team of Eli Liefting, Adam Mustill and Josh Schon.
Fouth are another Kiwi team, C‑TECH of Alex Vallings, Matt Steven and Brad Collins, tied on 11 pts with Aussies Rag & Famish of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz.
The German Black Knight team are sixth overall with 13 pts.
Races 3 and 4 will be sailed on Sydney Harbour on Tuesday, 11 March.
The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship
Positions after Race 2
1st AUS Yandoo – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
3rd NZL ASCC – – 3 4 – – 7 pts
4th NZL C-TECH – – 4 7 – – 11 pts
5th AUS Rag & Famish – – 5 6 – – 11 pts
6th GER Black Knight – – 11 2 – – 13 pts
7th AUS Balmain – – 6 8.6 – – 14.6 pts
8th AUS Vaikobi – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
9th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners – – 9 8 – – 17 pts
10th AUS Smeg – – 8 13 – – 21 pts
11th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 12 10 – – 22 pts
12th AUS Marine Outlet – – 13 11 – – 24 pts
13th AUS Big Foot – – 14 12 – – 26 pts
14th AUS Sixt – – 10 16 – – 26 pts
15th NZL Honda Marine – – 19 15 – – 34 pts
16th AUS WLTH – – 21 14 – – 35 pts
17th AUS Team Vic – – 16 22 – – 38 pts
18th AUS The Kitchen Maker – – 18 21 – – 39 pts
19th AUS Noakes – – 20 19 – – 39 pts
20th GER Red Rockstar – – 22 18 – – 40 pts
21st AUS Goat Marine – – 23 17 – – 40 pts
22nd AUS The Royal Oak – – 15 29 – – 44 pts
23rd GER Hoefle Haus – – 24 20 – – 44 pts
24th AUS Akarana Eatery – – 17 29 – – 46 pts
25th GBR Allen Marine – – 25 23 – – 48 pts
26th AUS 18 Footers B&R – – 26 24 – – 50 pts
27th AUS Gotcha4Life – – 29 29 – – 58 pts
28th AUS Burrawang Hotel – – 29 29 – – 58 pts