Royal Thames YC, are Greenwich Women’s Cup 2025 champions

The second round of the Greenwich Women’s Cup in Marina Greenwich closed with the Hamburger Segel Club EV second and the Spanish RCN Calpe 1 third, to complete the podium after 11 races over the two days of competition.

The Royal Thames YC of London has taken the baton from RCN of Calpe in a second day in which there was only one race left to close the round robin. The committee closed the series with the 12th race, establishing the average of the results obtained between the teams.

After the podium, the top ten closed with RCN Torrevieja, followed by RCN Calpe 2, RCN Madrid, RCNT Punta Umbría, RCM del Abra – Real Sporting Club, Istambul Sailing Club and RCR Cartagena.

Club Náutico Marina Greenwich hosted the second round of the Greenwich Women’s Cup.