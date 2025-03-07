Star Class Bacardi Cup – Cayard and Kleen close on leaders

Bacardi Cup leaders Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada POL saw their lead reduced to two points as they finished fifth in race 4, their worst result to date.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA edged closer to the defending pair with a race win, adding to an already impressive scorecard of 4,3,4,1.

In second on the day were Will Stout and Danny Cayard USA, third Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA and fourth Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA.

This kept the leading group tight, with Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen looking to overturn Kusznierewicz and Prada’s lead for their first Bacardi Cup win.

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary, sailing with Joost Houweling were 14 and stay tenth overall.

2025 Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 4 races (65 entries)

1st POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz – – 1 1 3 5 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 8550 Paul Cayard – – 4 3 4 1 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 8464 Jack Jennings – – 11 7 1 4 – – 23 pts

4th USA 8538 Will Stout – – 12 8 2 2 – – 24 pts

5th USA 8580 Eric Doyle – – 3 5 13 3 – – 24 pts

6th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach – – 7 9 6 9 – – 31 pts

7th USA 8504 John Dane III – – 2 16 20 6 – – 44 pts

8th SUI 8599 Piet Eckert – – 5 14 15 11 – – 45 pts

9th ARG 8565 Leandro Altolaguirre – – 9 12 16 12 – – 49 pts

10th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary – – 19 2 17 14 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .