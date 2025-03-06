Star Class Bacardi Cup – Jennings and Trouche take the race 3 win

Ideal racing conditions set the stage on day 3 at the 98th Bacardi Cup in Miami.

Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA claimed a decisive victory, to move into third overall.

While Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada POL maintained their overall lead with a third place behind Will Stout and Danny Cayard USA.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA took a fourth to remain second overall, six points off Kusznierewicz and Prada.

Ireland’s Peter O’Leary/Joost Houweling could only finish 17 and are now tenth overall.

2025 Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 3 races (65 entries)

1st POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Bruno Prada – – 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd USA 8550 Paul Cayard/Frithjof Kleen – – 4 3 4 – – 11 pts

3rd USA 8464 Jack Jennings/Pedro Trouche – – 11 7 1 – – 19 pts

4th USA 8580 Eric Doyle/Payson Infelise – – 3 5 13 – – 21 pts

5th USA 8538 Will Stout/Danny Cayard – – 12 8 2 – – 22 pts

6th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach/Christian Nehammer – – 7 9 6 – – 22 pts

7th CRO 8531 Marin Misura/Tonko Barac – – 17 6 5 – – 28 pts

8th SUI 8599 Piet Eckert/Frederico Melo – – 5 14 15 – – 34 pts

9th ARG 8565 Leandro Altolaguirre/Lucas Altolaguirre – – 9 12 16 – – 37 pts

10th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary/Joost Houweling – – 19 2 17 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .