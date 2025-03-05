Orient Express Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing yacht, will take to the open sea in June 2026, tracing a course through the French and Italian Rivieras, jewels of the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas.

Her dimensions are extraordinary — 220 meters (722 feet) in length, with three towering masts supporting 1,500 square meters (16,145 square feet) of rigid sails.

Yet beyond its sheer scale, she is a pioneer: Orient Express Corinthian is the first sailing yacht equipped with the revolutionary ‘SolidSail’ propulsion system.

Its three tilting, rotating masts optimize performance under sail, harnessing the wind with exceptional efficiency and reducing reliance on conventional fuels.

This advanced system is further supported by a hybrid propulsion solution powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which offers a substantial reduction in emissions compared to traditional marine fuels, marking a meaningful step toward more sustainable navigation.

The commitment to sustainability runs deep. An AI-driven detection system minimizes the risk of marine mammal collisions, while dynamic positioning technology eliminates the need for anchoring, preserving delicate seabeds.

