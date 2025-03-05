Auckland indicates interest in hosting 38th America’s Cup

The New Zealand Auckland City Council is interested in hosting the 38th America’s Cup back on home waters.

The revived interest follows the release of an economic impact study that revealed a €1+ billion positive economic GDP return that the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup created for the host venue Barcelona, Catalonia.

In a recent statement America’s Cup Event and Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said Tātaki Auckland Unlimited had been doing a lot of background work and were engaged with the team on a preliminary basis about hosting the regatta.

Team NZ rejected an offer from the New Zealand Government to host the 2024 regatta after they claimed that the offer was insufficient to run a successful event and launch a competitive team campaign.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is the events arm of the Auckland Council, delivering region-wide programmes to maximise cultural, social and economic benefits for residents and visitors.

Despite the glowing economic impact study produced by the University of Barcelona by the University of Barcelona, indicating what Grant Dalton described as “hugely satisfying to see that the America’s Cup has made such a significantly positive economic contribution to the GDP of Barcelona and Catalonia.” Barcelona turned down any thoughts of hosting a second edition.

An earlier report by the Port of Barcelona indicated that it made a financial loss of €3.5 million (£2.9 m) from hosting the America’s Cup event in 2024.

In total, the sailing event cost Catalan taxpayers €54 million (£44.6 m), of which €30 million (£24.8) came from the Catalan government, €10 million (£8.3 m) from the city council and €5 million (£4.1 m) from the Diputació de Barcelona, among others.

To date Valencia (Spain), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Italy and Greece are also reported to be interested in hosting the proposed 2026/27 event although no further information has been released.

The New Zealand Defender and the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron, are exected to firm-up the event hosting details in June.