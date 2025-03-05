98th Star Class Bacardi Cup in Miami – Kusznierewicz and Prada dominate

Five-time defending champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada delivered another masterclass, dominating from start to finish and solidifying their reputation as the team to beat.

While Croatia’s Marin Misura/Tonko Barac owned the best start, it was Kusznierewicz andPrada who methodically extended their lead up the first leg and beyond, to claim their second win.

Finishing second were Ireland’s Peter O’Leary and Joost Houweling, now ninth overall.

Third were Paul Cayard/Frithjof Kleen who are second overall, with Jim Buckingham and Brad Nichol in fourth (19 overall) and ric Doyle and Payson Infelise finishing fifth for third overall.

There are four races to go to prove who is the best. Wednesday, March 5, the weather looks to be more of the same, possibly windier, with racing scheduled to start at midday.

2025 Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)

1st POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd USA 8550 Paul Cayard – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd USA 8580 Eric Doyle – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

4th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

5th USA 8504 John Dane III – – 2 16 – – 18 pts

6th USA 8464 Jack Jennings – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

7th SUI 8599 Piet Eckert – – 5 14 – – 19 pts

8th USA 8538 Will Stout – – 12 8 – – 20 pts

9th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary – – 19 2 – – 21 pts

10th ARG 8565 Leandro Altolaguirre – – 9 12 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .