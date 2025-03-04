America’s Cup Event €1+ billion positive economic GDP return for Barcelona

America’s Cup Event CEO Grant Dalton declared “hugely satisfying” the glowing economic impact study of the 37th America’s Cup for the host venue Barcelona, Catalonia.

The recently released, University of Barcelona and the Barcelona Capital Nàutica Foundation (FBCN) post event economic impact study revealed a €1+ billion (£828,795,000) positive economic GDP return for Barcelona, the 37th America’s Cup host venue in Catalonia, Spain.

Dalton highlighted just how significant the economic benefit has been for Barcelona, Catalonia and the America’s Cup: “It is hugely satisfying to see that the America’s Cup has made such a significantly positive economic contribution to the GDP of Barcelona and Catalonia.”

“The €1.034 billion economic uplift is a reflection of the collaborative and positive approach the numerous host entities within Barcelona, Catalonia, and Spain all brought to facilitate the best event possible for the Host Venue.”

“It is also recognition of all the event staff and teams that made Barcelona their home and worked so tirelessly on the event, and of course all of the international media, the volunteers, fans and supporters that showed up in their many thousands from around the world.”

The University of Barcelona and the Barcelona Capital Nàutica Foundation (FBCN) have released the outcome of their exhaustive post event economic impact study, which revealed over €1 billion positive economic GDP return that the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup created for the host venue Barcelona, Catalonia.

Economic Impact Study Highlights

A €1.034 billion positive economic benefit for host venue of the 37th America’s Cup Barcelona, Catalonia

1.8 million visitors were counted over the 59 days across all free to attend event sites on and off the water including 460,819 unique attendees to Barcelona that came specifically to be part of the 37th America’s Cup event.

The 37th America’s Cup created the equivalent of 12,872 jobs in Barcelona and generated €208.5 million in tax revenue.

€1.367 billion total gross media brand value associated with all events on the 37th America’s Cup with a total TV audience of 954 million*.

Perhaps it was anticipating such results that Grant Dalton made sure to keep his future venue options open, rather than lock-in a repeat event in Barcelona.

With such glowing figures there should be little problem for Dalton in picking a venue for the next America’s Cup, provisionally scheduled for 2027, from the many applicants keen to gain such a positive economic benefit.

Although Barcelona turned down any thoughts of hosting a second edition.

*For comparison . . . The UEFA Champions football League Final attracted 450 million viewers.

Read the full Report here . . .

Related Post . . . America’s Cup – Glass half empty . . . Glass half full ?