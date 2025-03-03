Wingfoil Racing joins Kieler Woche Sailing Grand Slam

For the first time, an official Wingfoil Racing competition will be held in Germany at Kieler Woche.

Another step on the legitmacy of what was until recently was a beach-sport but is now quickly gaining status as a regular competitive sailing discipline.

By integrating Wingfoil Racing and promoting the one-design X-15 class, Kieler Woche is taking the myriad foiling choices to a whole new level and contributing to the development of a new sailing discipline.

A discipline that has already gained international recognition and is now making its mark at a major Olympic Regatta, a possible precursor to joining the Olympic Games family as invisaged by the IOC.

In addition, iQFOiL windsurfing will also make a next step in Kiel.

For the first time, the iQFOiL Games and iQFOiL Youth & Junior Games will be hosted, and will serve as a “Last Chance Regatta” for the upcoming World Championships in Aarhus 4 to 8 July 2025 — the final opportunity to secure qualification for the world title event.

Now as part of the new Olympic classes Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) circuit, preparations for the world’s largest sailing regatta are in full swing.