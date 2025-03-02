OptiOrange 2025 Final – Joaquin Acevedo is the new champion

Joaquin Acevedo is the new champion of OptiOrange 2025 after the final day’s racing was cancelled.

With no further raciing possible in the strong winds on Sunday, the race committee decided to conclude the event with four of the twelve races completed.

Peruvian Joaquin Acevedo took the Overall title in Valencia with a 1-1-4-2 score, discarding that fourth place for a total 4 points. He was joined on the podium by Spain’s Juan Lleonart and Lilou Backes of France.

In the U13 women’s category, victory also for Lilou Backes FRA, and in the U13 Men Pablo Lopez of Spain.

Best Britain was Jonny Rogers, of the Royal Lymington YC, 7th overall, and in 19th overall Finn Ramus of Hayling Island SC.

Charlie Holland of Royal Lymington YC was 3rd in U13 Men and 27th overall. Chloe Davis of Parkstone YC was 15th in U13 Women, 295 overall.

Optiorange 2025 – Final Leaders after 4 races (520 entries)

1st PER Joaquin ACEVEDO – – 1 1 -4 2 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP Juan LLEONART – – 5 -9 1 1 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA Lilou BACKES – – 6 -24 1 1 – – 8 pts

4th ESP Marta MANSITO – – -7 7 1 1 – – 9 pts

5th FRA Charles GANIVET – – 4 BFD 2 3 – – 9 pts

6th USA Paloma BARRERA-DAVILA – – 2 3 -21 4 – – 9 pts

7th GBR Jonny ROGERS – – 3 3 3 -8 – – 9 pts

8th SWE Isak KAPLAN – – 6 1 3 -11 – – 10 pts

9th ESP Agnès HADZI J – – 4 -9 4 2 – – 10 pts

10th ESP Damiano TIERNO – – 2 BFD 4 4 – – 10 pts

11th SWE Alexander FORSSÉN – – 3 BFD 4 3 – – 10 pts

12th USA Alexander MONTAGU – – -21 10 1 1 – – 12 pts

13th ESP Begoña PÉREZ-MANGLANO – – 3 -44 7 2 – – 12 pts

14th BEL Maud DE BIE – – 6 BFD 3 3 – – 12 pts

15th USA Pablo MUÑOZ MONTES – – 12 -23 1 1 – – 14 pts

16th UKR Olha LUBIANSKA – – 1 3 11 UFD – – 15 pts

17th ESP Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 2 2 12 DNC – – 16 pts

18th NED Ties DE RUITER – – 1 -34 11 5 – – 17 pts

19th GBR Finn RAMUS – – -24 13 2 2 – – 17 pts

20th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER – – 2 2 13 -24 – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .