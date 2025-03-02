OptiOrange 2025 Final – Joaquin Acevedo is the new champion

Joaquin Acevedo is the new champion of OptiOrange 2025 after the final day’s racing was cancelled.
With no further raciing possible in the strong winds on Sunday, the race committee decided to conclude the event with four of the twelve races completed.
Peruvian Joaquin Acevedo took the Overall title in Valencia with a 1-1-4-2 score, discarding that fourth place for a total 4 points. He was joined on the podium by Spain’s Juan Lleonart and Lilou Backes of France.
In the U13 women’s category, victory also for Lilou Backes FRA, and in the U13 Men Pablo Lopez of Spain.
Best Britain was Jonny Rogers, of the Royal Lymington YC, 7th overall, and in 19th overall Finn Ramus of Hayling Island SC.
Charlie Holland of Royal Lymington YC was 3rd in U13 Men and 27th overall. Chloe Davis of Parkstone YC was 15th in U13 Women, 295 overall.
Optiorange 2025 – Final Leaders after 4 races (520 entries)
1st PER Joaquin ACEVEDO – – 1 1 -4 2 – – 4 pts
2nd ESP Juan LLEONART – – 5 -9 1 1 – – 7 pts
3rd FRA Lilou BACKES – – 6 -24 1 1 – – 8 pts
4th ESP Marta MANSITO – – -7 7 1 1 – – 9 pts
5th FRA Charles GANIVET – – 4 BFD 2 3 – – 9 pts
6th USA Paloma BARRERA-DAVILA – – 2 3 -21 4 – – 9 pts
7th GBR Jonny ROGERS – – 3 3 3 -8 – – 9 pts
8th SWE Isak KAPLAN – – 6 1 3 -11 – – 10 pts
9th ESP Agnès HADZI J – – 4 -9 4 2 – – 10 pts
10th ESP Damiano TIERNO – – 2 BFD 4 4 – – 10 pts
11th SWE Alexander FORSSÉN – – 3 BFD 4 3 – – 10 pts
12th USA Alexander MONTAGU – – -21 10 1 1 – – 12 pts
13th ESP Begoña PÉREZ-MANGLANO – – 3 -44 7 2 – – 12 pts
14th BEL Maud DE BIE – – 6 BFD 3 3 – – 12 pts
15th USA Pablo MUÑOZ MONTES – – 12 -23 1 1 – – 14 pts
16th UKR Olha LUBIANSKA – – 1 3 11 UFD – – 15 pts
17th ESP Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 2 2 12 DNC – – 16 pts
18th NED Ties DE RUITER – – 1 -34 11 5 – – 17 pts
19th GBR Finn RAMUS – – -24 13 2 2 – – 17 pts
20th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER – – 2 2 13 -24 – – 17 pts