Joaquin Acevedo leads OptiOrange 2025 after day 3 in Valencia

Joaquin Acevedo of Peru maintains his lead into the final day of the OptiOrange 2025 in Valencia.
Acevedo added a 4 and 2 and takes a 3 point lead ahead of Juan Lleonart of Spain, who won both his flight races and holds a one point advantage from third placed Lilou Backes of France, also a double race winner.
In fourth place is Marta Manisito ESP tied on 9 pts with Charles Ganivet FRA, Paloma Barrera-Davila USA and Jonny Rogers GBR.
Other race winners were Alexander Montagu USA, and Pablo Munez Montes USA.
Finn Ramus GBR (2, 2) moves into 19th, Charlie Holland GBR is 25th, Laszlo Drummond GBR 37th.
Sunday, the fourth and last day, the final series is scheduled with three races for the gold, silver, bronze, emerald and orchid groups.
Optiorange 2025 – Day 3 Leaders after 4 races (520 entries)
1st PER Joaquin ACEVEDO – – 1 1 -4 2 – – 4 pts
2nd ESP Juan LLEONART – – 5 -9 1 1 – – 7 pts
3rd FRA Lilou BACKES – – 6 -24 1 1 – – 8 pts
4th ESP Marta MANSITO – – -7 7 1 1 – – 9 pts
5th FRA Charles GANIVET – – 4 BFD 2 3 – – 9 pts
6th USA Paloma BARRERA-DAVILA – – 2 3 -21 4 – – 9 pts
7th GBR Jonny ROGERS – – 3 3 3 -8 – – 9 pts
8th SWE Isak KAPLAN – – 6 1 3 -11 – – 10 pts
9th ESP Agnès HADZI J – – 4 -9 4 2 – – 10 pts
10th ESP Damiano TIERNO – – 2 BFD 4 4 – – 10 pts
11th SWE Alexander FORSSÉN – – 3 BFD 4 3 – – 10 pts
12th USA Alexander MONTAGU – – -21 10 1 1 – – 12 pts
13th ESP Begoña PÉREZ-MANGLANO – – 3 -44 7 2 – – 12 pts
14th BEL Maud DE BIE – – 6 BFD 3 3 – – 12 pts
15th USA Pablo MUÑOZ MONTES – – 12 -23 1 1 – – 14 pts
16th UKR Olha LUBIANSKA – – 1 3 11 UFD – – 15 pts
17th ESP Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 2 2 12 DNC – – 16 pts
18th NED Ties DE RUITER – – 1 -34 11 5 – – 17 pts
19th GBR Finn RAMUS – – -24 13 2 2 – – 17 pts
20th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER – – 2 2 13 -24 – – 17 pts