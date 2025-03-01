Joaquin Acevedo leads OptiOrange 2025 after day 3 in Valencia

Joaquin Acevedo of Peru maintains his lead into the final day of the OptiOrange 2025 in Valencia.

Acevedo added a 4 and 2 and takes a 3 point lead ahead of Juan Lleonart of Spain, who won both his flight races and holds a one point advantage from third placed Lilou Backes of France, also a double race winner.

In fourth place is Marta Manisito ESP tied on 9 pts with Charles Ganivet FRA, Paloma Barrera-Davila USA and Jonny Rogers GBR.

Other race winners were Alexander Montagu USA, and Pablo Munez Montes USA.

Finn Ramus GBR (2, 2) moves into 19th, Charlie Holland GBR is 25th, Laszlo Drummond GBR 37th.

Sunday, the fourth and last day, the final series is scheduled with three races for the gold, silver, bronze, emerald and orchid groups.

Optiorange 2025 – Day 3 Leaders after 4 races (520 entries)

1st PER Joaquin ACEVEDO – – 1 1 -4 2 – – 4 pts

2nd ESP Juan LLEONART – – 5 -9 1 1 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA Lilou BACKES – – 6 -24 1 1 – – 8 pts

4th ESP Marta MANSITO – – -7 7 1 1 – – 9 pts

5th FRA Charles GANIVET – – 4 BFD 2 3 – – 9 pts

6th USA Paloma BARRERA-DAVILA – – 2 3 -21 4 – – 9 pts

7th GBR Jonny ROGERS – – 3 3 3 -8 – – 9 pts

8th SWE Isak KAPLAN – – 6 1 3 -11 – – 10 pts

9th ESP Agnès HADZI J – – 4 -9 4 2 – – 10 pts

10th ESP Damiano TIERNO – – 2 BFD 4 4 – – 10 pts

11th SWE Alexander FORSSÉN – – 3 BFD 4 3 – – 10 pts

12th USA Alexander MONTAGU – – -21 10 1 1 – – 12 pts

13th ESP Begoña PÉREZ-MANGLANO – – 3 -44 7 2 – – 12 pts

14th BEL Maud DE BIE – – 6 BFD 3 3 – – 12 pts

15th USA Pablo MUÑOZ MONTES – – 12 -23 1 1 – – 14 pts

16th UKR Olha LUBIANSKA – – 1 3 11 UFD – – 15 pts

17th ESP Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 2 2 12 DNC – – 16 pts

18th NED Ties DE RUITER – – 1 -34 11 5 – – 17 pts

19th GBR Finn RAMUS – – -24 13 2 2 – – 17 pts

20th ESP María Antonia PEÑALVER – – 2 2 13 -24 – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .