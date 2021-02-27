Crunch Meeting for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

The leaders of five groups preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are to hold a meeting in Tokyo next week.

The NHK WORLD-Japan public media organization has reported that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons will travel to Japan and attend the meeting on Wednesday 3 March.

The leaders are expected to look at ways to hold the Olympics and Paralympics safely amid the pandemic. They will discuss issues, such as how to deal with spectators from overseas and how many onlookers should be allowed at each venue.

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and an IOC member, told Nikkei Asia in a recent online interview, that the lack of a packed stadium full of fans is “not a deal breaker,” because the vast majority of people who watch the Games watch it on TV.

He stressed that the number one objective was to deliver a safe and secure Games.

Coe said he understood the concerns amongst some elements of the Tokyo population who are worried about the health and safety of their own communities, and their own friends and family.

But that the rollout of the vaccination will also make it safer for athletes and spectators and expressed confidence the Tokyo Games can be held safely.

Related Post:

Tokyo torch relay crowds may applaude but not cheer or yell

Softly, softly roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown