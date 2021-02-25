Tokyo torch relay crowds may applaude but not cheer or yell

Guidelines for the 121-day long Tokyo Games torch relay, which starts on March 25, say it will prevent large crowds from gathering along the route by livestreaming the relay.

Roadside spectators should wear masks and applaud for torchbearers rather than cheer or yell. The relay could be suspended in case of excessive crowding along the route.

At an online IOC board meeting on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board welcomed the new president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee Hashimoto Seiko

IOC President Thomas Bach held a news conference after the meeting at which he said he appreciated Hashimoto’s priorities for the organizing committee, which will focus on safety, gender equality and legacy.

With less than five months until the Games kick off Bach said that a decision on whether spectators from abroad will be allowed into Japan for the delayed Games could be made by late April or early May.

Meanwhile, the IOC has named the Australian city of Brisbane as its preferred candidate to host the 2032 Summer Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic are scheduled to begin on 23 July 2021.

