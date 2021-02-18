Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games firmly on track

World Sailing shares the IOC vision for a safe and successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, following recent detailed briefing and Q&A sessions to discuss the protocols and strengthen COVID counter-measures.



Tokyo will welcome 350 sailors from 60 nations to race across the ten Olympic sailing events on Sagami Bay in Enoshima, Japan.

Despite the delay, sailors around the world have maintained focus and sharpness by continuing their preparations with training camps and competitions as the clock ticks down to the first event on 23 July 2021.

In order to safeguard the Games, the IOC, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 have taken proactive steps to produce a robust series of Playbooks which outline the responsibilities of all Games participants – Federations, Press, Broadcasters, Athletes and Officials – and the rules that must be followed to ensure the Games remain safe.

They outline the responsibilities of all Games participants and the rules that must be followed – starting 14 days before travel, as well as entry to Japan, throughout the Games and on departure.

Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director, said the second version of the playbooks will likely provide more information on how the Games will operate on a sport-by-sport basis.

Among the key details known to date is that athletes who return a positive coronavirus test “will not be able to compete”, and they could be placed into isolation at a Government-approved facility away from the Tokyo 2020 venues.

Those who come into “close contact” with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 are set to only be cleared to compete once they themselves have registered a negative test.

The Playbooks can be viewed and downloaded here . . .

World Sailing and all of the Summer Olympic International Federations have been in regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach, the IOC Sports Department and Tokyo 2020 regarding safety procedures.

The comprehensive safety plan will be strictly enforced and President Bach informed attendees that while it is not obligatory for athletes to take the vaccination, he strongly urges them to do so.

Related Post:

British Sailing Team pick and mix in the Covid-19 lottery

Tokyo Playbook – Your guide to a safe and successful Games