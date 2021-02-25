National Swallow class launch SW.ITCH

The good news that outdoor sport can start again from the end of March could not have been better timed for sailing in the UK.

The Swallow class at Itchenor plan to hit the ground running with a new promotion.

With sailing established as a Covid low-risk activity it is perfectly positioned to be in the vanguard of the return to normality that we have been so keenly awaiting.

For those that know their way around a race course, the National Swallows are offering SW.ITCH.

SW.ITCH is a stepping stone from dinghy sailing to racing your own classic day-racing keelboat or a step away from crew and time intensive big boat racing.

Successful candidates – who are likely to have some dinghy racing experience – will have the use of one of these wonderful twenty six foot ‘modern’ classics to take part in the National Swallow class’s midsummer racing programme, including the ‘away’ events at Cowes.

If you think this might be for you then please visit us at www.swallowclass.org to find out more.

The light at the end of the tunnel after an exceedingly long winter? Let’s all go sailing again!

Relatted Post:

Swallow Class – new website, new builder and exciting plans afoot