Superyacht Cup Palma ring the changes for 25th Anniversary Regatta

Superyacht Cup Palma organisers have put the focus firmly on the racing in the Bay of Palma from 23-26 June 2021.

The shoreside venue relocating to Superyacht Cup’s long-standing race management collaborator Real Club Nautico De Palma (RCNP).

With an encouraging level of interest from owners and skippers, organisers are optimistic the 25th anniversary of Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta will attract a competitive range of entries.

Adding to the appeal, 2021 will see the debut of the Superyacht Cup Performance Class.

Featuring a competitive fleet start and racing on a separate course, the new Performance Class will join the long-standing original Superyacht Class and the non-spinnaker Corinthian Superyacht Class, which itself proved immediately popular when introduced in 2017.

“We know there is a yearning for competitive sailing after what has of course been a challenging time for everyone,” said SYC Event Director Kate Branagh.

“By keeping the focus out on the water, we know we can meet all local pandemic restrictions, keep owners, skippers, crews and our partners safe, and deliver exciting superyacht racing on what will be our 25th anniversary at the home of Mediterranean superyacht sailing.”

In addition, entries from the J Class fleet are seen as a distinct possibility, with owners, captains and crews perhaps inspired by the venerable Velsheda’s narrow but fully deserved overall SYC Palma victory in 2018.

Should three or more J Class yachts compete they will be given their own racing class, further adding to the Superyacht Cup’s broad offer.

The Notice of Race is now available here . . .