J-Cup – Superb conditions for Day 2

The Key Yachting J-Cup, in association with B&G, had superb conditions for the second day of racing.

Race winners on Day Two of the Key Yachting J-Cup:

J/99 Jump 2 it

J/122 Jahmali

J/105 Jacana

J/92 J’ronimo

J/111 McFly, J/111 JourneyMaker II

J/109 Joule and J/70 Jelvis.

Brilliant sunshine with a south westerly breeze, pumping up to over 20 knots, produced stunning, planing conditions for the 56 J/Boats.

Hundreds of sailors were grinning from ear to ear after a ballistic day on the Solent, three races were completed by all classes.

The Key Yachting J-Cup Regatta – Incorporating the J/70, J/109 & J/111 National Championships- held at at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cowes, concludes Saturday 2 July with three more races to finish the regatta.

