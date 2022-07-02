RS Aero World Championships – Final Day

The RS Aero Worlds finished with no change to the three class Champions who had already claimed their titles.

RS Aero 5 – Dieter Creitz (USA)

RS Aero 7 – Dalton Bergan (USA)

RS Aero 9 – Dan Falk (USA)

In the RS Aero 5s . . . Dieter Creitz (USA) sealed the win and also top Youth (U22) with another two 1sts for a clear victory. Ryan Zehnder (USA) took 2nd overall. Yannick Gloster (USA) of Santa Barbara and Dublin took 3rd and the final spot on the podium.

Caroline Young had been mounting an assertive assualt on the podium in the later stages of regatta settled for 4th and top Female. Roy Van Maanen (IRL) finished 5th and top Master (O55). Jacques Kerrest took top Grand Master (O65) in 6th.

In the RS Aero 7s . . . Dalton Bergan (USA) had already sealed the title and took another race win. Jay Renehan (USA) and Peter Barton (GBR) traded places by a point in each race but victory ultimately went to Renehan and top Master.

In 5th overall and winning both the first and final races was Carl Buchan who was also 1st Grand Master (O65). Jack Miller gained on the final day with a 5,6 to take 6th overall and 1st Youth (U22).

Again in the RS Aero 9s . . . it was all change on the podium as the big breeze whistled through. Dan Falk (USA) had already sealed the title but Keith Hammer (USA) stepped up to the silver with a 2,1 from Michael Johnson (USA) in the Bronze who was also top Master (O65).

RS Aero World Championship – Columbia Gorge RA, Cascade Locks, Oregon, USA, 26 June – J1 uly 2022

RS Aero 5 – Final Leaders (13 entries)

1st USA Dieter Creitz – – 11 pts

2nd USA Ryan Zehnder – – 18 pts

3rd USA Yannick Gloster – – 34 pts

4th USA Caroline Young – – 44 pts

5th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – 46 pts

6th USA Jacques Kerrest – – 64 pts

RS Aero 7 – Final Leaders (33 entries)

1st USA Dalton Bergan 16 pts

2nd USA Jay Renehan 32 pts

3rd GBR Peter Barton 33 pts

4th GBR Noah Rees 40 pts

5th USA Carl Buchan 55 pts

6th USA Jack Miller 82 pts

RS Aero 9 – Final Leaders (6 entries)

1st USA Dan Falk – – 11 pts

2nd USA Keith Hammer – – 24 pts

3rd USA Michael Johnson – – 26 pts

4th USA Derek Bottles – – 35 pts

5th USA Madhavan Thirumalai – – 47 pts

6th USA Boris Mezhibovskiy – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .