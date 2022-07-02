29er Europeans – Day 3 Qualifying series complete

Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj remain leaders after day 3 of the 29er Europeans after nine qualification races, with 25 points.

In second place are Spain’s Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso with 32 points and in third are George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies of New Zealand with 34 points.

Best placed British pair are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb (3, -15, 11) in tenth place with 53 points.

In 15th are Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse on 61 points, and Charlie Gran and Sam Jones are 16th with 63 points.

Leading female team are Sara and Isabel Momplet of Spain in 14th overall.

Best placed British female team are Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hicocks, 46th overall.

To date British race winners in the qualification series races have been, Johnny Sargent and Cam Sword, Charlie Gran and Sam Jones, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse

29er European Championship 2022, Rungsted, Denmark, hosted by the Royal Danish YC 27 June to 5 July.

From Sunday the fleets will be split into gold, silver, bronze and emerald fleets for the three days of the final series.

29er European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (165 entries)



1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj 1 3 1 3 3 3 8 -11 3 – – 25 pts

2nd ESP Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso 6 8 1 1 6 4 2 -14 4 – – 32 pts

3rd NZL George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies 9 1 10 -23 1 1 3 6 3 – – 34 pts

4th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard 2 2 -43 2 4 13 7 1 5 – – 36 pts

5th FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 8 2 6 5 8 6 1 -27 5 – – 41 pts

6th ESP Mateo and Simon Codoñer 5 1 7 5 -11 3 7 7 7 – – 42 pts

7th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 5 6 7 9 1 -20 1 3 13 – – 45 pts

8th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi -17 4 17 6 1 2 15 2 2 – – 49 pts

9th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász 15 -18 8 15 2 1 8 3 1 – – 53 pts

10th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 6 7 8 2 4 12 3 -15 11 – – 53 pts

11th ESP Luis Miró Pipó and Leopoldo Pérez 8 4 9 2 -29 2 21 4 5 – – 55 pts

12th FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 1 9 2 18 3 2 -20 3 18 – – 56 pts

13th HKG Casey Law and Jack Dingemans 6 7 1 -24 8 15 3 5 11 – – 56 pts

14th ESP Sara Momplet and Isabel Momplet 8 -28 4 10 5 5 18 7 1 – – 58 pts

15th GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 2 6 12 4 1 2 -29 16 18 – – 61 pts

16th GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Jones 4 10 16 -20 16 1 2 5 9 – – 63 pts

17th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 9 7 6 -24 13 1 15 11 2 – – 64 pts

18th ESP Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero 2 -23 4 3 15 3 14 23 2 – – 66 pts

19th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 15 1 7 14 6 4 5 -19 15 – – 67 pts

20th USA Fynn Olsen and Pierce Olsen 1 10 19 3 7 9 4 15 -43 – – 68 pts

Full 29er results available here . .