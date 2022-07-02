29er Europeans – Day 3 Qualifying series complete

Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj remain leaders after day 3 of the 29er Europeans after nine qualification races, with 25 points.
In second place are Spain’s Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso with 32 points and in third are George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies of New Zealand with 34 points.
Best placed British pair are Ben Mueller and Sam Webb (3, -15, 11) in tenth place with 53 points.
In 15th are Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse on 61 points, and Charlie Gran and Sam Jones are 16th with 63 points.
Leading female team are Sara and Isabel Momplet of Spain in 14th overall.
Best placed British female team are Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hicocks, 46th overall.
To date British race winners in the qualification series races have been, Johnny Sargent and Cam Sword, Charlie Gran and Sam Jones, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse
29er European Championship 2022, Rungsted, Denmark, hosted by the Royal Danish YC 27 June to 5 July.
From Sunday the fleets will be split into gold, silver, bronze and emerald fleets for the three days of the final series.
29er European Championship – Leaders after 9 races (165 entries)
1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj 1 3 1 3 3 3 8 -11 3 – – 25 pts
2nd ESP Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso 6 8 1 1 6 4 2 -14 4 – – 32 pts
3rd NZL George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies 9 1 10 -23 1 1 3 6 3 – – 34 pts
4th FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard 2 2 -43 2 4 13 7 1 5 – – 36 pts
5th FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 8 2 6 5 8 6 1 -27 5 – – 41 pts
6th ESP Mateo and Simon Codoñer 5 1 7 5 -11 3 7 7 7 – – 42 pts
7th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 5 6 7 9 1 -20 1 3 13 – – 45 pts
8th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi -17 4 17 6 1 2 15 2 2 – – 49 pts
9th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász 15 -18 8 15 2 1 8 3 1 – – 53 pts
10th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 6 7 8 2 4 12 3 -15 11 – – 53 pts
11th ESP Luis Miró Pipó and Leopoldo Pérez 8 4 9 2 -29 2 21 4 5 – – 55 pts
12th FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 1 9 2 18 3 2 -20 3 18 – – 56 pts
13th HKG Casey Law and Jack Dingemans 6 7 1 -24 8 15 3 5 11 – – 56 pts
14th ESP Sara Momplet and Isabel Momplet 8 -28 4 10 5 5 18 7 1 – – 58 pts
15th GBR Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 2 6 12 4 1 2 -29 16 18 – – 61 pts
16th GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Jones 4 10 16 -20 16 1 2 5 9 – – 63 pts
17th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 9 7 6 -24 13 1 15 11 2 – – 64 pts
18th ESP Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero 2 -23 4 3 15 3 14 23 2 – – 66 pts
19th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 15 1 7 14 6 4 5 -19 15 – – 67 pts
20th USA Fynn Olsen and Pierce Olsen 1 10 19 3 7 9 4 15 -43 – – 68 pts