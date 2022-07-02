5.5 Metre Worlds – Day 2 racing cancelled

Strong winds stop racing on Day 2 of 5.5 Metre Worlds in Hankø

All racing on the second day of the 5.5 Metre World Championship in Hankø, Norway, was cancelled on Saturday as the forecasted strong winds arrived and buffeted the island all day.

The sailors took the opportunity for maintenance, sightseeing and relaxing ahead of what looks like three quite challenging days ahead.

Results after 2 races

1st New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 2 pts

2nd Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli) 6 pts

3rd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli Sæther) 8 pts

4th Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Annie Lush, Hannah Diamond) 10 pts

5th Ku-Ring-Gai 3 (AUS 66, John Bacon, Terry Wetton, James Mayjor) 10 pts

Full 5.5 Metre results available here . . .