Superyacht Cup Palma – Svea and Ganesha tie for overall Trophy

In a testing final day amid challenging conditions the ultimate outcome of the 2022 Superyacht Cup Palma could not possibly have been closer.

Once all results were in, the awe-inspiring J Class contender Svea and the elegant 46m Class B sloop Ganesha finished level on points with identical score lines.

Ganesha emerged the overall victor thanks to her last race win, with Svea taking second in hers.

Svea meanwhile could take some consolation after emerging the worthy winner of a hard-fought J Class contest.

There were cheers and hugs after she crossed the line of the final race, securing the class victory by two points from Ranger, who won the final race on corrected time.

As a further indicator of the competitive nature of Superyacht Cup Palma, the Class A contest was also decided on countback, with the striking high-performance Malcolm McKeon designed Pattoo taking the class from Kiboko Tres, with her last race victory settling the outcome.

A second day of a prevailing north easterly wind had seen the Bay of Palma become a challenging arena once the opposing sea breeze tried to dominate, with two separate wind bands presenting a tactical challenge as the yachts negotiated their racecourses.

One yacht to fall foul of the difficult to predict wind was the modern classic Savannah, which had gone into her final Class B race in pole position for the overall SYC prize – not least thanks to her one second victory over her rival Ganesha yesterday – before becoming becalmed in the bay.

Ganesha went on to win the race, Class B and the title.

Full Superyacht Cup results available here . . .

SYC organisers have announced that next year’s event will be held from 21-24 June.