Foiling Week 2022 Regatta – Dylan Fletcher takes Moth victory

The 9th edition Foiling Week for the International Moth, WASZP, ETF26 and Onefly at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda wrapped up on Sunday.

Inter Moth winner Dylan Fletcher GBR

WASZP winner Ettore Botticini ITA

ETF26 winner TEAMPRO FRA

Onefly winner Léo Maurin FRA

In the 72 strong International Moth fleet, Britain’s Dylan Fletcher was a clear winner with 15 points, seven ahead of Nicolai Jacobsen of Norway, with Mattias Coutts of New Zealand in third place.

In fourth place was the three-time world champion Paul Goodison GBR, fifth Simon Hiscocks GBR and sixth Ruggero Tita of Italy.

The WASZP fleet was won by Ettore Botticini of Argentina with 23 points, just two ahead of Charles Cullen of Ireland. Third place went to Enzio Savoini of Italy.

Best place British competitor was Ewan Wilson in fifth with Arthur Fry in ninth place.

Winner of the Onefly foiling dinghy event was Léo Maurin of France, with second Louis Chambet FRA and third Gabriel Skoczek.

In the ETF26 multihull the winning team was TEAMPRO – Mourniac Jean Chistphe, Amiot Benjamin and Durand PierreYves of France.

International Moth – Final leaders (72 entries)

1st GBR 10 Dylan FLETCHER WPNSA 2 2 1 -3 2 -3 3 1 1 3 – – 15 pts

2nd NOR 4882 Nicolai JACOBSEN Royal Hong Kong YC -6 -7 5 1 6 1 1 2 2 4 – – 22 pts

3rd NZL 4774 Mattias COUTTS Manly SC 1 4 2 2 5 -6 5 5 DNC 2 – – 26 pts

4th GBR 3 Paul GOODISON CVT, ULLEY SC 5 -6 -12 5 4 2 2 4 4 1 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS WPNSA 3 1 3 4 3 4 -6 -10 5 5 – – 28 pts

6th ITA 7 Ruggero TITA SV GUARDIA FINANZA 4 -8 7 6 7 5 4 3 3 DNC – – 39 pts

7th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL SCAI / NRV 8 -15 6 11 9 7 9 6 7 BFD – – 63 pts

8th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE Brightlingsea SC -9 -10 9 7 8 8 8 9 8 9 – – 66 pts

9th ITA 4824 Matteo PILATI Fraglia Vela Malcesine 13 5 DNC 10 10 9 10 8 13 DNC – – 78 pts

10th AUT 4634 Michael SCHÖNLEITNER Uycas 7 -17 11 -16 14 13 7 13 6 7 – – 78 pts

11th AUS 4771 Max GODFROY RFBYC 20 3 4 8 1 11 -57 30 DNC 12 – – 89 pts

12th GBR 4894 Michael LENNON Hayling Island SC 14 11 8 14 DNC 10 23 -29 9 6 – – 95 pts

13th FRA 4728 Enzo BALANGER La Pelle Marseille DSQ 14 10 -56 16 18 13 14 10 10 – – 105 pts

14th AUS 4739 Scott WEBSTER FVM 15 9 15 15 13 -17 14 -20 11 15 – – 107 pts

15th SUI 4829 Sebastien SCHNEITER SNG 12 20 16 12 -22 19 12 12 12 BFD – – 115 pts

WASZP – Final leaders (66 entries)

1st ITA 3135 Ettore BOTTICINI CN E DELLA VELA ARGENTARIO 2 -9 BFD 2 3 3 2 1 2 8 – – 23 pts

2nd IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN Royal St. George YC 3 5 1 RDG 1 5 5 -8 -13 1 – – 25 pts

3rd ITA 3203 Enzio SAVOINI YC IMPERIA 1 1 -11 1 BFD 2 7 4 5 7 – – 28 pts

4th ITA 3204 Emanuele SAVOINI YC IMPERIA -12 12 3 4 6 4 3 2 9 BFD – – 43 pts

5th GBR 2524 Ewan WILSON Wormit BC 7 2 5 3 12 6 6 7 -26 -46 – – 48 pts

6th SWE 2709 Hanno SEIFERT Domsandsbåtsällskap -22 7 4 7 -24 12 15 3 16 6 – – 70 pts

7th SUI 3063 Gavin BALL Hawaii kai BC 23 14 -26 6 2 8 -31 9 10 4 – – 76 pts

8th SUI 3286 Linus RINDSFÜSER Thunersee YC -14 6 14 5 10 -16 11 14 6 14 – – 80 pts

9th GBR 3154 Arthur FRY RORC 4 8 6 16 15 14 8 11 -19 -29 – – 82 pts

10th SUI 3062 Jann SCHUEPBACH Thunersee YC 5 3 2 11 8 BFD 1 40 BFD 13 – – 83 pts

Onefly – Final leaders (13 entries)

1st FRA 37 Léo MAURIN BBN 12 16 1 1 1 1 2 -4 4 2 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA 7 Louis CHAMBET CNVAix les bains 18 23 3 3 -5 3 1 3 2 3 – – 18 pts

3rd FRA 029 Gabriel SKOCZEK TBA 20 26 -6 5 3 5 4 1 1 1 – – 20 pts

4th FRA 33 Hippolyte GRUET YCde la Grande Motte 22 36 2 2 2 4 3 2 DNC 7 – – 22 pts

5th SUI 50 Aymeric BLIN CVVT 30 36 5 4 4 2 5 5 5 -6 – – 30 pts

ETF26 – Final leaders (8 entries)

1st FRA 10 TEAMPRO – Mourniac JEAN CHRISTOPHE, Amiot BENJAMIN, Durand PIERRE YVES – – 34 pts

2nd NZL 64 LIVE OCEAN RACING – Olivia MACKAY, Helena SANDERSON, Serena WOODALL – – 40 pts

3rd FRA 00 YOUTH FOILING TEAM – Charles DORANGE, Pierre BOULBIN, Jean-Baptiste DUCAMIN – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .