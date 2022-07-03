Foiling Week 2022 Regatta – Dylan Fletcher takes Moth victory

The 9th edition Foiling Week for the International Moth, WASZP, ETF26 and Onefly at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda wrapped up on Sunday.
- Inter Moth winner Dylan Fletcher GBR
- WASZP winner Ettore Botticini ITA
- ETF26 winner TEAMPRO FRA
- Onefly winner Léo Maurin FRA
In the 72 strong International Moth fleet, Britain’s Dylan Fletcher was a clear winner with 15 points, seven ahead of Nicolai Jacobsen of Norway, with Mattias Coutts of New Zealand in third place.
In fourth place was the three-time world champion Paul Goodison GBR, fifth Simon Hiscocks GBR and sixth Ruggero Tita of Italy.
The WASZP fleet was won by Ettore Botticini of Argentina with 23 points, just two ahead of Charles Cullen of Ireland. Third place went to Enzio Savoini of Italy.
Best place British competitor was Ewan Wilson in fifth with Arthur Fry in ninth place.
Winner of the Onefly foiling dinghy event was Léo Maurin of France, with second Louis Chambet FRA and third Gabriel Skoczek.
In the ETF26 multihull the winning team was TEAMPRO – Mourniac Jean Chistphe, Amiot Benjamin and Durand PierreYves of France.
International Moth – Final leaders (72 entries)
1st GBR 10 Dylan FLETCHER WPNSA 2 2 1 -3 2 -3 3 1 1 3 – – 15 pts
2nd NOR 4882 Nicolai JACOBSEN Royal Hong Kong YC -6 -7 5 1 6 1 1 2 2 4 – – 22 pts
3rd NZL 4774 Mattias COUTTS Manly SC 1 4 2 2 5 -6 5 5 DNC 2 – – 26 pts
4th GBR 3 Paul GOODISON CVT, ULLEY SC 5 -6 -12 5 4 2 2 4 4 1 – – 27 pts
5th GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS WPNSA 3 1 3 4 3 4 -6 -10 5 5 – – 28 pts
6th ITA 7 Ruggero TITA SV GUARDIA FINANZA 4 -8 7 6 7 5 4 3 3 DNC – – 39 pts
7th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL SCAI / NRV 8 -15 6 11 9 7 9 6 7 BFD – – 63 pts
8th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE Brightlingsea SC -9 -10 9 7 8 8 8 9 8 9 – – 66 pts
9th ITA 4824 Matteo PILATI Fraglia Vela Malcesine 13 5 DNC 10 10 9 10 8 13 DNC – – 78 pts
10th AUT 4634 Michael SCHÖNLEITNER Uycas 7 -17 11 -16 14 13 7 13 6 7 – – 78 pts
11th AUS 4771 Max GODFROY RFBYC 20 3 4 8 1 11 -57 30 DNC 12 – – 89 pts
12th GBR 4894 Michael LENNON Hayling Island SC 14 11 8 14 DNC 10 23 -29 9 6 – – 95 pts
13th FRA 4728 Enzo BALANGER La Pelle Marseille DSQ 14 10 -56 16 18 13 14 10 10 – – 105 pts
14th AUS 4739 Scott WEBSTER FVM 15 9 15 15 13 -17 14 -20 11 15 – – 107 pts
15th SUI 4829 Sebastien SCHNEITER SNG 12 20 16 12 -22 19 12 12 12 BFD – – 115 pts
WASZP – Final leaders (66 entries)
1st ITA 3135 Ettore BOTTICINI CN E DELLA VELA ARGENTARIO 2 -9 BFD 2 3 3 2 1 2 8 – – 23 pts
2nd IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN Royal St. George YC 3 5 1 RDG 1 5 5 -8 -13 1 – – 25 pts
3rd ITA 3203 Enzio SAVOINI YC IMPERIA 1 1 -11 1 BFD 2 7 4 5 7 – – 28 pts
4th ITA 3204 Emanuele SAVOINI YC IMPERIA -12 12 3 4 6 4 3 2 9 BFD – – 43 pts
5th GBR 2524 Ewan WILSON Wormit BC 7 2 5 3 12 6 6 7 -26 -46 – – 48 pts
6th SWE 2709 Hanno SEIFERT Domsandsbåtsällskap -22 7 4 7 -24 12 15 3 16 6 – – 70 pts
7th SUI 3063 Gavin BALL Hawaii kai BC 23 14 -26 6 2 8 -31 9 10 4 – – 76 pts
8th SUI 3286 Linus RINDSFÜSER Thunersee YC -14 6 14 5 10 -16 11 14 6 14 – – 80 pts
9th GBR 3154 Arthur FRY RORC 4 8 6 16 15 14 8 11 -19 -29 – – 82 pts
10th SUI 3062 Jann SCHUEPBACH Thunersee YC 5 3 2 11 8 BFD 1 40 BFD 13 – – 83 pts
Onefly – Final leaders (13 entries)
1st FRA 37 Léo MAURIN BBN 12 16 1 1 1 1 2 -4 4 2 – – 12 pts
2nd FRA 7 Louis CHAMBET CNVAix les bains 18 23 3 3 -5 3 1 3 2 3 – – 18 pts
3rd FRA 029 Gabriel SKOCZEK TBA 20 26 -6 5 3 5 4 1 1 1 – – 20 pts
4th FRA 33 Hippolyte GRUET YCde la Grande Motte 22 36 2 2 2 4 3 2 DNC 7 – – 22 pts
5th SUI 50 Aymeric BLIN CVVT 30 36 5 4 4 2 5 5 5 -6 – – 30 pts
ETF26 – Final leaders (8 entries)
1st FRA 10 TEAMPRO – Mourniac JEAN CHRISTOPHE, Amiot BENJAMIN, Durand PIERRE YVES – – 34 pts
2nd NZL 64 LIVE OCEAN RACING – Olivia MACKAY, Helena SANDERSON, Serena WOODALL – – 40 pts
3rd FRA 00 YOUTH FOILING TEAM – Charles DORANGE, Pierre BOULBIN, Jean-Baptiste DUCAMIN – – 48 pts