29er Europeans – Day 4 – Kiwi pair lead Final Series

George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies take lead on day 4 of the 29er European Championship

Now split into gold, silver, bronze and emerald fleets for three days of the final series, the New Zealand pair posted a 1, 1, 2, plus their score from the qualifying series for 38 points and a ten point overall lead.

In second place are Tom Goron and Mael Clochard of France (2,7,3) on 48 points, third Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj of Denmark (6,13,8) with 52 points and in fourth Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoñer on 60 points.

Biggest Gold fleet improvers of the day were Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Jones (7,2,1) who jumped 11 places to take fifth place with 73 points.

Ben Mueller and Sam Webb are 12th, James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald 20th, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 22nd, Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 27th, and Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry 38th.

Leading female title pair are Sara and Isabel Momplet of Spain in 30th overall, with second Seisia Mair and Stella Hurley of Australia (31st) and third Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero (35th) of Spain.

Best placed British female pair are Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hicocks, 31st in the silver fleet.

The 29er European Championship 2022, Rungsted, Denmark, hosted by the Royal Danish YC finishes on Tuesday 5 July.

29er European Championship – Gold Leaders after 3 races + Q score (40 entries)

1st NZL George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies 1 1 2 34 – – 38 pts

2nd FRA Tom Goron and Mael Clochard 2 7 3 36 – – 48 pts

3rd DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj 6 13 8 25 – – 52 pts

4th ESP Mateo and Simon Codoñer 3 3 12 42 – – 60 pts

5th GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Jones 7 2 1 63 – – 73 pts

6th FRA Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl 26 6 4 41 – – 77 pts

7th SWE Hedvig and Hugo Liljegren 15 16 10 45 – – 86 pts

8th ESP Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso 22 15 17 32 – – 86 pts

9th AUS Daniel Links and Markus Sampson 8 4 7 71 – – 90 pts

10th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 10 17 14 49 – – 90 pts

11th HKG Casey Law and Jack Dingemans 17 9 23 56 – – 105 pts

12th GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 24 8 22 53 – – 107 pts

13th FRA Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty 12 20 19 56 – – 107 pts

14th ITA Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti 4 11 21 72 – – 108 pts

15th NED Olaf Ganzevles and Filippo Binetti 9 14 13 74 – – 110 pts

16th GER Anton Sach and Johann Sach 5 21 20 73 – – 119 pts

17th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 20 5 28 67 – – 120 pts

18th HUN Tóth Attila and Levente Borda 11 18 5 88 – – 122 pts

19th ESP Luis Miró and Leopoldo Pérez 25 22 26 55 – – 128 pts

20th GBR James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald 16 23 16 77 – – 132 pts

Full 29er results available here . . .