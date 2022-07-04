5.5 Metre Worlds – Wins for Artemis and Jean Genie

New Moon II (BAH 24) extended their lead on day 3 of the 2022 5.5 Metre World Championship at Hankø Yacht Club, Norway.

Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli Sæther won the first race of the day to move up second overnight while, Jean Genie (GBR 42) of Elliot Hanson, Andrew Palfrey and Sam Haines won the second race to move up to third.

After the second day was lost to strong winds, it remained windy early in the day but was forecast to moderate through the day. It was definitely a day of two halves though, separated by a wet intermission.

Race 3 was started in a solid 15-18 knots and huge waves, which eased through the race. Jean Genie had legs out of the start on a big left shift and led all the way until the closing stages when Artemis closed up as the wind died and sailed through.

New Moon II took third . . . a very close third.

Then a huge storm cloud passed over, bringing unstable conditions and a few showers, as well as a two hour wait. Finally, the breeze returned from the west and quickly built to 17-20 knots and huge waves.

In race 4 the same three boats were close together at the top mark while Jean Genie and New Moon II broke away downwind.

Jean Genie favoured the right on the second upwind and took the lead as the boats crossed near the top.

Last week’s Scandinavian Gold Cup winner then led down to the finish for her first race win of the week. New Moon II took a very close second with Artemis in third.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (23 entries)

1st BAH 24 Mark HOLOWESKO LCS 1 1 3 2 – – 7 pts

2nd NOR 57 Kristian NERGAARD KNS 6 2 1 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 42 Elliot HANSON RYA 14 5 2 1 – – 22 pts

4th BAH 23 Craig SYMONETTE NYC 4 8 4 6 – – 22 pts

5th SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY SNG 2 4 10 8 – – 24 pts

6th BAH 22 Gavin McKINNEY NYC 5 10 8 4 – – 27 pts

7th NOR 68 Bent WILHELMSEN KNS 8 9 6 5 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 41 Louise MORTON RORC 7 3 9 10 – – 29 pts

9th AUS 63 Martin CROSS RPAYC 9 6 7 9 – – 31 pts

10th AUS 66 John BACON RPAYC 3 7 5 25 – – 40 pts

